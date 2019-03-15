U.S. Bancorp : Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on March 25, 2019, of all its outstanding (i) 2.20% Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due April 25, 2019 (CUSIP No. 91159HHH6) and (ii) Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due April 25, 2019 (CUSIP No. 91159HHJ2). The redemption price for each of the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 25, 2019.

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on March 26, 2019, of all its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 26, 2019 (CUSIP No. 90331HMZ3). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 26, 2019.

Payment of the redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes and Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

