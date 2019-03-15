Log in
U.S. Bancorp : Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on March 25, 2019, of all its outstanding (i) 2.20% Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due April 25, 2019 (CUSIP No. 91159HHH6) and (ii) Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due April 25, 2019 (CUSIP No. 91159HHJ2). The redemption price for each of the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 25, 2019.

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on March 26, 2019, of all its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 26, 2019 (CUSIP No. 90331HMZ3). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 26, 2019.

Payment of the redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes and Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 150 M
EBIT 2019 10 638 M
Net income 2019 6 902 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 11,92
P/E ratio 2020 11,16
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 82 749 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 55,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP13.15%82 749
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%344 909
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%289 461
BANK OF AMERICA19.56%284 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%238 303
WELLS FARGO9.27%229 063
