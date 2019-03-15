U.S. Bancorp : Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on March 25, 2019, of all
its outstanding (i) 2.20% Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due
April 25, 2019 (CUSIP No. 91159HHH6) and (ii) Floating Rate Medium-Term
Notes, Series V (Senior), due April 25, 2019 (CUSIP No. 91159HHJ2). The
redemption price for each of the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to
$1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid
interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 25, 2019.
U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on March
26, 2019, of all its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due April
26, 2019 (CUSIP No. 90331HMZ3). The redemption price for each of the
Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal
amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the
redemption date of March 26, 2019.
Payment of the redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes and Senior
Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust
Company.
