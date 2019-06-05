U.S. Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings
results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17. At 8:30 a.m. CDT,
Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere along with Vice Chairman and
Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to
review the financial results. The conference call will be available
online or by telephone.
Via internet:
To access the webcast and presentation, visit
U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About
Us”, “Investor
Relations” and “Webcasts
& Presentations”.
Via telephone:
To access the conference call from locations
within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-316-1409.
Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please
dial 706-634-9086. The conference ID number for all participants is
5545338.
For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will
be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 17 and
will be accessible until Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 p.m. CDT. To access
the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial
855-859-2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada,
please dial 404-537-3406 to access the recording. The conference
ID is 5545338.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of
March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest
commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends
its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online
tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S.
Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth
management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services
customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial
partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the
bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com
or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
