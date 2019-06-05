U.S. Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17. At 8:30 a.m. CDT, Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere along with Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us”, “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations”.

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-316-1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706-634-9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 5545338.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 17 and will be accessible until Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 p.m. CDT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855-859-2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404-537-3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 5545338.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

