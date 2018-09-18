U.S. Bancorp : Announces a 23 Percent Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has approved a 23 percent increase in the dividend rate on U.S. Bancorp common stock to $0.37 on a quarterly basis, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend will be equivalent to $1.48 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

A regular quarterly dividend of $894.444 per share (equivalent to $8.94444 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

A regular quarterly dividend of $223.61 per share (equivalent to $0.22361 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

A regular quarterly dividend of $406.25 per share (equivalent to $0.40625 per depositary share) on the Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

A regular quarterly dividend of $321.88 per share (equivalent to $0.32188 per depositary share) on the Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

A regular quarterly dividend of $232.99 per share (equivalent to $0.23299 per depositary share) on the Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

A regular semi-annual dividend of $662.50 per share (equivalent to $26.50000 per depositary share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

