U.S. Bancorp : Announces a 23 Percent Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has approved a 23
percent increase in the dividend rate on U.S. Bancorp common stock to
$0.37 on a quarterly basis, payable October 15, 2018, to stockholders of
record at the close of business on September 28, 2018. At this quarterly
dividend rate, the annual dividend will be equivalent to $1.48 per
common share.
The Board of Directors also declared the following:
-
A regular quarterly dividend of $894.444 per share (equivalent to
$8.94444 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018,
to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28,
2018.
-
A regular quarterly dividend of $223.61 per share (equivalent to
$0.22361 per depositary share) on the Series B Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018,
to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28,
2018.
-
A regular quarterly dividend of $406.25 per share (equivalent to
$0.40625 per depositary share) on the Series F Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018,
to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28,
2018.
-
A regular quarterly dividend of $321.88 per share (equivalent to
$0.32188 per depositary share) on the Series H Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018,
to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28,
2018.
-
A regular quarterly dividend of $232.99 per share (equivalent to
$0.23299 per depositary share) on the Series K Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018,
to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28,
2018.
-
A regular semi-annual dividend of $662.50 per share (equivalent to
$26.50000 per depositary share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable October 15, 2018,
to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 28,
2018.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $461 billion in
assets as of June 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the
fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The
Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM
network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how,
when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its
millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and
corporate, and investment services customers across the country and
around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized
by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical
Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or follow on social media to stay up to
date with company news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005684/en/