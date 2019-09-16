U.S. Bancorp : Provides Schedule for 2020 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2019 – Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CT

First Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CT

Second Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CT

Third Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $482 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

