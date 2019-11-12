Log in
US BANCORP

(USB)
U.S. Bancorp : Receives Approval from Federal Reserve Board of Governors for Additional Capital Distribution

11/12/2019

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that it has received approval from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for an incremental share repurchase plan to be executed in conjunction with its current share repurchase authorization.

As a result, the company’s board of directors has approved an authorization, effective immediately, to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of its outstanding common stock, which is incremental to its current authorization of up to $3 billion. The stock may be repurchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions through June 30, 2020. The acquired shares will be held as treasury shares and may be reissued for various corporate purposes.

“This capital distribution reflects our ability to prudently manage capital as we respond to changes in the regulatory landscape, while continuing to invest in our future,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bancorp.

About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Forward-looking statements
The following information appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about U.S. Bancorp. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among other things, anticipated U.S. Bancorp capital distributions by share repurchases. There can be no assurance that U.S. Bancorp will return this or any amount of capital to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases in the future.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Stress in the commercial real estate markets, as well as a downturn in the residential real estate markets, could cause credit losses and deterioration in asset values. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect U.S. Bancorp in substantial and unpredictable ways. U.S. Bancorp’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputational risk.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, refer to U.S. Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled “Corporate Risk Profile” and “Risk Factors” contained in Exhibit 13, and all subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, factors other than these risks also could adversely affect U.S. Bancorp’s results, and the reader should not consider these risks to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and U.S. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Source: U.S. Bancorp


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 015 M
EBIT 2019 10 467 M
Net income 2019 6 881 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,99x
Capitalization 92 312 M
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,32  $
Last Close Price 58,76  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP28.88%92 312
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.56%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.98%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.15%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.30%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.64%208 466
