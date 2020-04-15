Log in
U.S. Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

04/15/2020

U.S. Bancorp reported its first quarter 2020 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 4785971.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $543 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 435 M
EBIT 2020 9 630 M
Net income 2020 4 579 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 54 461 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,67  $
Last Close Price 35,80  $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Terrance R. Dolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
David B. O'Maley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP-39.62%54 461
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.49%290 899
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.19%254 148
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.62%207 039
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%203 123
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.33%137 899
