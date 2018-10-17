U.S. Bancorp : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Record net revenue of $5,699 million, record net income of $1,815
million and record diluted earnings per share of $1.06
Industry leading return on average assets of 1.58% and return on
average common equity of 15.5%
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):
3Q18 Key Financial Data
PROFITABILITY METRICS
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
Return on average assets (%)
1.58
1.54
1.38
Return on average common equity (%)
15.5
15.3
13.6
Return on tangible common equity (%) (a)
19.9
19.8
17.3
Net interest margin (%)
3.15
3.13
3.14
Efficiency ratio (%) (a)
53.5
54.8
53.9
INCOME STATEMENT (b)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
$3,281
$3,226
$3,227
Noninterest income
$2,418
$2,414
$2,340
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$1,815
$1,750
$1,563
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.06
$1.02
$.88
Dividends declared per common share
$.37
$.30
$.30
BALANCE SHEET (b)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
Average total loans
$281,065
$278,624
$277,626
Average total deposits
$330,121
$334,822
$335,151
Net charge-off ratio
.46%
.48%
.47%
Book value per common share (period end)
$27.35
$27.02
$25.98
Basel III standardized CET1 (c)
9.0%
9.1%
9.4%
(a) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on pages 16-17
(b) Dollars in millions, except per share data
(c) CET1 = Common equity tier 1 capital ratio, 3Q17 as if fully
implemented
3Q18 Highlights
Net income of $1,815 million and diluted earnings per common share of
$1.06
Industry leading return on average assets of 1.58% and return on
average common equity of 15.5%
Return on tangible common equity of 19.9%
Returned 78% of 3Q earnings to shareholders through dividends
and share buybacks
Year-over-year positive operating leverage with net revenue increase
of 2.4% and noninterest expense increase of 1.5%
Net interest income grew 2.4% year-over-year (1.7% on a
taxable-equivalent basis) and 1.7% linked quarter on both a reported
and tax-equivalent basis
Total noninterest income grew 3.3% year-over year
Payment services revenue grew 7.1%
Trust and investment management fees increased 8.2%
Nonperforming assets decreased 19.7% on a year-over-year basis and
8.0% on a linked quarter basis
CEO Commentary
“Strong underlying momentum in each of our business lines drove
record revenue, net income and EPS this quarter. We remain vigilant in
our expense discipline while continuing to prudently invest in our core
businesses as well as in our digital and payments capabilities. In the
third quarter, we expanded our commercial banking presence, launched a
new digital platform to serve our small business customers and acquired
new capabilities in our payments business. At the same time, our focus
on optimization allowed us to deliver positive operating leverage and a
best-in-class efficiency ratio, while growing our industry leading
return on tangible common equity ratio to 19.9%. I am thankful for our
U.S. Bank team members who work every day to put the customer in the
center with the goal of delivering outstanding results for each of our
stakeholders.”
— Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO, U.S. Bancorp
In the Spotlight
Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance Three of our Vice
Chairmen, Leslie Godridge, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Gunjan Kedia,
Wealth Management and Investment Services and Kate Quinn, chief
administrative officer at U.S. Bank, were honored by American Banker
magazine among the "Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance" for 2018.
Launch of Digital Small Business Lending U.S. Bank has
created a new, fully digital option for small businesses to apply for
and receive a loan or line of credit. The entire process, from
application to funding, can be completed same day, often within an hour
or less, dramatically improving the experience for busy entrepreneurs.
Expansion of Commercial Banking Team U.S. Bank has built a
strong presence in the greater New York metropolitan area over the past
10 years, and has recently announced the expansion of its Commercial
Banking team into this market, focusing on serving middle market clients
in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Meeting Customers’ Short-Term Cash Needs U.S. Bank recently
launched a new small-dollar loan product called Simple Loan, designed to
help customers deal with unexpected or short-term cash needs with a
transparent, easy-to-understand installment loan. U.S. Bank worked
closely with its regulators when developing this product and is the
first national bank to offer this type of short-term loan solution.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except per-share data)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q18 vs
3Q18 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2018
2018
2017
2Q18
3Q17
2018
2017
Change
Net interest income
$3,251
$3,197
$3,176
1.7
2.4
$9,616
$9,205
4.5
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
30
29
51
3.4
(41.2
)
88
152
(42.1
)
Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)
3,281
3,226
3,227
1.7
1.7
9,704
9,357
3.7
Noninterest income
2,418
2,414
2,340
.2
3.3
7,104
6,947
2.3
Total net revenue
5,699
5,640
5,567
1.0
2.4
16,808
16,304
3.1
Noninterest expense
3,044
3,085
2,998
(1.3
)
1.5
9,184
8,891
3.3
Income before provision and income taxes
2,655
2,555
2,569
3.9
3.3
7,624
7,413
2.8
Provision for credit losses
343
327
360
4.9
(4.7
)
1,011
1,055
(4.2
)
Income before taxes
2,312
2,228
2,209
3.8
4.7
6,613
6,358
4.0
Income taxes and taxable-equivalent adjustment
490
470
640
4.3
(23.4
)
1,351
1,791
(24.6
)
Net income
1,822
1,758
1,569
3.6
16.1
5,262
4,567
15.2
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7
)
(8
)
(6
)
12.5
(16.7
)
(22
)
(31
)
29.0
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$1,815
$1,750
$1,563
3.7
16.1
$5,240
$4,536
15.5
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders
$1,732
$1,678
$1,485
3.2
16.6
$5,007
$4,302
16.4
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.06
$1.02
$.88
3.9
20.5
$3.04
$2.55
19.2
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1,815 million for the third
quarter of 2018, which was 16.1 percent higher than the $1,563 million
for the third quarter of 2017, and 3.7 percent higher than the $1,750
million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common
share were $1.06 in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $0.88 in
the third quarter of 2017 and $1.02 in the second quarter of 2018.
The increase in net income year-over-year was largely due to total net
revenue growth of 2.4 percent partially offset by noninterest expense
growth of 1.5 percent. Net interest income increased 2.4 percent (1.7
percent on a taxable-equivalent basis), mainly a result of the impact of
rising interest rates, earning assets growth, and higher yields on
reinvestment of securities, partially offset by higher rates on deposits
and funding mix. Noninterest income increased 3.3 percent compared with
a year ago, driven by strong growth in payment services revenue, trust
and investment management fees, and other noninterest revenue, partially
offset by decreases in mortgage banking revenue and commercial products
revenue. Noninterest expense increased 1.5 percent primarily due to
increased compensation expense related to supporting business growth and
compliance programs, merit increases, and variable compensation related
to revenue growth, higher employee benefits expense, and higher
technology and communications expense in support of business growth.
Partially offsetting these increases was lower other noninterest expense
driven by lower costs related to tax-advantaged projects, lower FDIC
insurance expense, a reduction in mortgage servicing costs, and lower
pension related costs.
Net income increased on a linked quarter basis primarily due to total
net revenue growth of 1.0 percent and a decrease in noninterest expense
of 1.3 percent. The increase in total net revenue reflected an increase
in net interest income of 1.7 percent due to the impact of rising
interest rates, earning assets growth, and an additional day in the
third quarter, partially offset by higher rates on deposits and funding
mix. Noninterest income increased 0.2 percent driven by seasonally
higher payment services revenue and deposit services charges, along with
higher trust and investment management fees and other noninterest
income. These increases were partially offset by decreases in commercial
products revenue and mortgage banking revenue. The decrease in
noninterest expense of 1.3 percent was primarily driven by lower other
noninterest expense due to lower costs related to tax-advantaged
projects driven by syndicating tax credits following tax reform and the
change in accruals related to legal and insurance matters, as well as a
reduction in compensation expense due to lower incentives and seasonally
lower contract labor costs.
NET INTEREST INCOME
(Taxable-equivalent basis; $ in millions)
Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q18 vs
3Q18 vs
YTD
YTD
2018
2018
2017
2Q18
3Q17
2018
2017
Change
Components of net interest income
Income on earning assets
$4,155
$3,980
$3,758
$175
$397
$11,957
$10,774
$1,183
Expense on interest-bearing liabilities
874
754
531
120
343
2,253
1,417
836
Net interest income
$3,281
$3,226
$3,227
$55
$54
$9,704
$9,357
$347
Average yields and rates paid
Earning assets yield
3.98
%
3.86
%
3.66
%
.12
%
.32
%
3.86
%
3.56
%
.30
%
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
1.10
.97
.69
.13
.41
.96
.63
.33
Gross interest margin
2.88
%
2.89
%
2.97
%
(.01
)%
(.09
)%
2.90
%
2.93
%
(.03
)%
Net interest margin
3.15
%
3.13
%
3.14
%
.02
%
.01
%
3.14
%
3.09
%
.05
%
Average balances
Investment securities (a)
$113,547
$114,578
$111,832
$(1,031
)
$1,715
$113,873
$111,325
$2,548
Loans
281,065
278,624
277,626
2,441
3,439
279,699
275,454
4,245
Earning assets
415,177
412,676
408,825
2,501
6,352
413,246
404,031
9,215
Interest-bearing liabilities
314,816
312,217
304,236
2,599
10,580
312,894
299,922
12,972
(a) Excludes unrealized gain (loss)
Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in the third quarter
of 2018 was $3,281 million, an increase of $54 million (1.7 percent)
over the third quarter of 2017. The increase was principally driven by
the impact of rising interest rates, earning assets growth, and higher
yields on securities, partially offset by lower spread due to loan mix,
higher rates on deposits and funding mix shift as well as the impact of
tax reform which reduced the taxable-equivalent adjustment benefit
related to tax exempt assets and higher interest recoveries in the prior
year quarter. Average earning assets were $6.4 billion (1.6 percent)
higher than the third quarter of 2017, reflecting increases of $3.4
billion (1.2 percent) in average total loans, $1.7 billion (1.5 percent)
in average investment securities, and $2.0 billion (13.1 percent) in
average other earning assets.
Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased $55 million
(1.7 percent) on a linked quarter basis primarily driven by the impact
of higher interest rates on assets, earning asset growth, and an
additional day in the third quarter, partially offset by deposits and
funding mix shift. Average earning assets were $2.5 billion (0.6
percent) higher on a linked quarter basis, reflecting increases of $2.4
billion (0.9 percent) in average total loans and $1.5 billion (9.6
percent) in average other earning assets. Average investment securities
decreased $1.0 billion (0.9 percent).
The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2018 was 3.15 percent,
compared with 3.14 percent in the third quarter of 2017 and 3.13 percent
in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the net interest margin
year-over-year was primarily due to higher interest rates, partially
offset by deposit and funding mix, lower loan spreads due to mix, and
the impact of tax reform. The increase in net interest margin on a
linked quarter basis was primarily due to the impact of higher rates on
assets, partially offset by deposit and funding mix, as well as higher
cash balances.
Average investment securities in the third quarter of 2018 increased
$1.7 billion (1.5 percent) from the third quarter of 2017, due to
purchases of U.S. Treasury, mortgage-backed and state and political
securities, net of prepayments and maturities. Average investment
securities decreased $1.0 billion (0.9 percent) from the second quarter
of 2018 as a portion of the proceeds received on maturities of
securities in the current quarter were not reinvested.
AVERAGE LOANS
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q18 vs
3Q18 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2018
2018
2017
2Q18
3Q17
2018
2017
Change
Commercial
$93,541
$92,835
$91,077
.8
2.7
$92,776
$89,817
3.3
Lease financing
5,507
5,518
5,556
(.2
)
(.9
)
5,519
5,530
(.2
)
Total commercial
99,048
98,353
96,633
.7
2.5
98,295
95,347
3.1
Commercial mortgages
28,362
28,710
30,114
(1.2
)
(5.8
)
28,746
30,729
(6.5
)
Construction and development
11,180
11,147
11,507
.3
(2.8
)
11,172
11,708
(4.6
)
Total commercial real estate
39,542
39,857
41,621
(.8
)
(5.0
)
39,918
42,437
(5.9
)
Residential mortgages
62,042
60,834
59,030
2.0
5.1
61,023
58,496
4.3
Credit card
21,774
21,220
20,926
2.6
4.1
21,428
20,801
3.0
Retail leasing
8,383
8,150
7,762
2.9
8.0
8,173
7,142
14.4
Home equity and second mortgages
16,000
16,048
16,299
(.3
)
(1.8
)
16,080
16,270
(1.2
)
Other
31,520
31,265
32,008
.8
(1.5
)
31,882
31,423
1.5
Total other retail
55,903
55,463
56,069
.8
(.3
)
56,135
54,835
2.4
Total loans, excluding covered loans
278,309
275,727
274,279
.9
1.5
276,799
271,916
1.8
Covered loans
2,756
2,897
3,347
(4.9
)
(17.7
)
2,900
3,538
(18.0
)
Total loans
$281,065
$278,624
$277,626
.9
1.2
$279,699
$275,454
1.5
Average total loans were $3.4 billion (1.2 percent) higher than the
third quarter of 2017 (1.8 percent excluding the impact of the second
quarter of 2018 student loan portfolio sale). The increase was due to
growth in residential mortgages (5.1 percent), total commercial loans
(2.5 percent), credit card loans (4.1 percent), and retail leasing (8.0
percent). These increases were partially offset by a decrease in total
commercial real estate loans (5.0 percent) due to disciplined
underwriting and customers paying down balances over the past year. Loan
growth was also impacted by continued run-off of the covered loans
portfolio (17.7 percent) and the sale of the student loan portfolio in
the second quarter of 2018. Average total loans were $2.4 billion (0.9
percent) higher than the second quarter of 2018 driven by growth in
residential mortgages (2.0 percent), total commercial loans (0.7
percent), credit card loans (2.6 percent) and retail leasing (2.9
percent), partially offset by continued pay-offs of commercial real
estate loans (0.8 percent) and run-off of covered loans (4.9 percent).
At the end of the third quarter, approximately $1.3 billion of covered
loans were transferred from the loan portfolio to loans held for sale.
AVERAGE DEPOSITS
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q18 vs
3Q18 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2018
2018
2017
2Q18
3Q17
2018
2017
Change
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$77,192
$78,987
$81,964
(2.3
)
(5.8
)
$78,546
$81,808
(4.0
)
Interest-bearing savings deposits
Interest checking
69,330
69,918
68,066
(.8
)
1.9
69,865
67,021
4.2
Money market savings
100,688
103,333
105,072
(2.6
)
(4.2
)
102,453
106,856
(4.1
)
Savings accounts
44,848
45,069
43,649
(.5
)
2.7
44,770
43,265
3.5
Total savings deposits
214,866
218,320
216,787
(1.6
)
(.9
)
217,088
217,142
--
Time deposits
38,063
37,515
36,400
1.5
4.6
37,525
32,660
14.9
Total interest-bearing deposits
252,929
255,835
253,187
(1.1
)
(.1
)
254,613
249,802
1.9
Total deposits
$330,121
$334,822
$335,151
(1.4
)
(1.5
)
$333,159
$331,610
.5
Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2018 were $5.0 billion
(1.5 percent) lower than the third quarter of 2017. Average
noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.8 billion (5.8 percent)
year-over-year primarily due to decreases in business deposits within
Corporate and Commercial Banking and corporate trust balances within
Wealth Management and Investment Services. Average total savings
deposits were $1.9 billion (0.9 percent) lower year-over-year driven by
decreases in Wealth Management and Investment Services and Corporate and
Commercial Banking, partially offset by an increase in Consumer and
Business Banking. Average time deposits were $1.7 billion (4.6 percent)
higher than the prior year quarter. Changes in time deposits are largely
related to those deposits managed as an alternative to other funding
sources such as wholesale borrowing, based largely on relative pricing
and liquidity characteristics.
Average total deposits decreased $4.7 billion (1.4 percent) from the
second quarter of 2018. On a linked quarter basis, average
noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $1.8 billion (2.3 percent)
primarily due to decreases in Wealth Management and Investment Services
and Corporate and Commercial Banking, partially offset by an increase in
consumer balances within Consumer and Business Banking. Noninterest
bearing deposit declines were primarily a result of business customers
deploying deposit balances to support business growth, the migration of
balances to alternative investment vehicles, and the change in deposit
balances associated with the timing of receipt and distribution of funds
in the corporate trust business.
Average total savings deposits decreased $3.5 billion (1.6 percent) on a
linked quarter basis primarily due to decreases in Corporate and
Commercial Banking as well as Wealth Management and Investment Services.
The decline in Corporate and Commercial Banking savings balances
reflects expected run-off related to the business merger of a large
financial customer. The decline is expected to moderate in future
quarters. Average time deposits, which are managed based on funding
needs, relative pricing and liquidity characteristics, increased $548
million (1.5 percent). Time deposits are experiencing some growth as
customers search for higher yield.
NONINTEREST INCOME
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q18 vs
3Q18 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2018
2018
2017
2Q18
3Q17
2018
2017
Change
Credit and debit card revenue
$344
$351
$318
(2.0
)
8.2
$1,019
$947
7.6
Corporate payment products revenue
169
158
150
7.0
12.7
481
427
12.6
Merchant processing services
392
387
377
1.3
4.0
1,142
1,112
2.7
ATM processing services
85
90
77
(5.6
)
10.4
254
223
13.9
Trust and investment management fees
411
401
380
2.5
8.2
1,210
1,128
7.3
Deposit service charges
198
183
187
8.2
5.9
563
538
4.6
Treasury management fees
146
155
153
(5.8
)
(4.6
)
451
466
(3.2
)
Commercial products revenue
216
234
240
(7.7
)
(10.0
)
670
730
(8.2
)
Mortgage banking revenue
174
191
213
(8.9
)
(18.3
)
549
632
(13.1
)
Investment products fees
47
47
42
--
11.9
140
128
9.4
Securities gains (losses), net
10
10
9
--
11.1
25
47
(46.8
)
Other
226
207
194
9.2
16.5
600
569
5.4
Total noninterest income
$2,418
$2,414
$2,340
.2
3.3
$7,104
$6,947
2.3
Third quarter noninterest income of $2,418 million was $78 million (3.3
percent) higher than the third quarter of 2017 led by strong growth in
payment services revenue and trust and investment management fees. Other
noninterest income also increased year-over-year primarily due to higher
equity investment income and tax-advantaged syndication revenue. These
increases were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue and
commercial products revenue, which were impacted by industry trends in
these revenue categories. Payment services revenue increased $60 million
(7.1 percent) due to higher credit and debit card revenue of $26 million
(8.2 percent), an increase in corporate payment products revenue of $19
million (12.7 percent), and higher merchant processing services of $15
million (4.0 percent) all driven by higher sales volumes. Trust and
investment management fees increased $31 million (8.2 percent) due to
business growth and favorable market conditions. The decrease in
mortgage banking revenue of $39 million (18.3 percent) was primarily due
to lower mortgage production and the adverse impact on gain on sale
margins due to excess capacity in the industry in the near term.
Commercial products revenue decreased $24 million (10.0 percent)
primarily due to lower corporate bond underwriting fees and loan
syndication fees.
Noninterest income was $4 million (0.2 percent) higher in the third
quarter of 2018 compared with the second quarter of 2018 reflecting
higher payment services revenue as corporate payment products revenue
grew $11 million (7.0 percent) due to seasonally higher sales volumes
and merchant processing services increased $5 million (1.3 percent)
primarily due to seasonally higher fee revenue, partially offset by a
seasonal decrease of $7 million (2.0 percent) in credit and debit card
revenue. Deposit service charges increased $15 million (8.2 percent) as
a result of seasonally higher incidence rates and other noninterest
income increased $19 million (9.2 percent) primarily due to higher
equity investment income and tax-advantaged syndication revenue.
Partially offsetting these increases were a decrease in commercial
products revenue of $18 million (7.7 percent) due mainly to lower
corporate bond underwriting fees and a decrease in mortgage banking
revenue of $17 million (8.9 percent) driven by an unfavorable change in
the valuation of mortgage servicing rights, net of hedging activities.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
($ in millions)
Percent Change
3Q
2Q
3Q
3Q18 vs
3Q18 vs
YTD
YTD
Percent
2018
2018
2017
2Q18
3Q17
2018
2017
Change
Compensation
$1,529
$1,542
$1,440
(.8
)
6.2
$4,594
$4,247
8.2
Employee benefits
294
299
268
(1.7
)
9.7
923
843
9.5
Net occupancy and equipment
270
262
258
3.1
4.7
797
760
4.9
Professional services
96
95
104
1.1
(7.7
)
274
305
(10.2
)
Marketing and business development
106
111
92
(4.5
)
15.2
314
291
7.9
Technology and communications
247
242
227
2.1
8.8
724
667
8.5
Postage, printing and supplies
84
80
82
5.0
2.4
244
244
--
Other intangibles
41
40
44
2.5
(6.8
)
120
131
(8.4
)
Other
377
414
483
(8.9
)
(21.9
)
1,194
1,403
(14.9
)
Total noninterest expense
$3,044
$3,085
$2,998
(1.3
)
1.5
$9,184
$8,891
3.3
Third quarter noninterest expense of $3,044 million was $46 million (1.5
percent) higher than the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher
personnel costs and technology investment, partially offset by lower
other noninterest expense. Compensation expense increased $89 million
(6.2 percent) principally due to the impact of hiring to support
business growth and compliance programs, merit increases, and higher
variable compensation related to business production. Employee benefits
expense increased $26 million (9.7 percent) primarily driven by
increased medical costs and staffing. Other noninterest expense
decreased $106 million (21.9 percent) due to lower costs related to
tax-advantaged projects, lower FDIC insurance expense, a reduction in
mortgage servicing costs, and lower pension related costs.
Noninterest expense decreased $41 million (1.3 percent) on a linked
quarter basis primarily due to a reduction in compensation expense
including lower incentives and a seasonal decline in contract labor
costs as well as lower other noninterest expense as a result of lower
costs related to tax-advantaged projects driven by syndicating tax
credits following tax reform and the change in accruals related to legal
and insurance matters.
Provision for Income Taxes
The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 resulted in
a tax rate of 21.2 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax
rate of 20.2 percent), compared with 29.0 percent (effective tax rate of
27.3 percent) in the third quarter of 2017, and 21.1 percent on a
taxable-equivalent basis (effective tax rate of 20.1 percent) in the
second quarter of 2018. The lower 2018 tax rates reflect the tax reform
legislation enacted during the fourth quarter of 2017.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
($ in millions)
3Q
2Q
1Q
4Q
3Q
2018
% (b)
2018
% (b)
2018
% (b)
2017
% (b)
2017
% (b)
Balance, beginning of period
$4,411
$4,417
$4,417
$4,407
$4,377
Net charge-offs
Commercial
63
.27
54
.23
56
.25
22
.09
79
.34
Lease financing
3
.22
4
.29
4
.29
6
.44
4
.29
Total commercial
66
.26
58
.24
60
.25
28
.11
83
.34
Commercial mortgages
(5
)
(.07
)
--
--
(4
)
(.06
)
18
.24
(2
)
(.03
)
Construction and development
(4
)
(.14
)
--
--
1
.04
--
--
(5
)
(.17
)
Total commercial real estate
(9
)
(.09
)
--
--
(3
)
(.03
)
18
.17
(7
)
(.07
)
Residential mortgages
4
.03
4
.03
7
.05
10
.07
7
.05
Credit card
206
3.75
210
3.97
211
4.02
205
3.83
187
3.55
Retail leasing
3
.14
3
.15
3
.15
3
.15
2
.10
Home equity and second mortgages
(1
)
(.02
)
(2
)
(.05
)
(1
)
(.03
)
(2
)
(.05
)
(1
)
(.02
)
Other
59
.74
59
.76
64
.79
63
.76
59
.73
Total other retail
61
.43
60
.43
66
.47
64
.44
60
.42
Total net charge-offs,
excluding covered loans
328
.47
332
.48
341
.50
325
.47
330
.48
Covered loans
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total net charge-offs
328
.46
332
.48
341
.49
325
.46
330
.47
Provision for credit losses
343
327
341
335
360
Other changes (a)
--
(1
)
--
--
--
Balance, end of period
$4,426
$4,411
$4,417
$4,417
$4,407
Components
Allowance for loan losses
$3,954
$3,920
$3,918
$3,925
$3,908
Liability for unfunded credit commitments
472
491
499
492
499
Total allowance for credit losses
$4,426
$4,411
$4,417
$4,417
$4,407
Gross charge-offs
$428
$437
$453
$464
$433
Gross recoveries
$100
$105
$112
$139
$103
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
Period-end loans
1.57
1.57
1.59
1.58
1.58
Nonperforming loans
544
484
431
438
426
Nonperforming assets
441
404
367
368
352
(a) Includes net changes in credit losses to be reimbursed by the
FDIC and reductions in the allowance for covered loans where
the reversal of a previously recorded allowance was offset by an
associated decrease in the indemnification asset, and the
impact of any loan sales.
(b) Annualized and calculated on average loan balances
Credit quality was relatively stable on a linked quarter and
year-over-year basis. The Company’s provision for credit losses for the
third quarter of 2018 was $343 million, which was $16 million (4.9
percent) higher than the prior quarter and $17 million (4.7 percent)
lower than the third quarter of 2017.
Total net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018 were $328 million,
compared with $332 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $330
million in the third quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs decreased $4
million (1.2 percent) compared with the second quarter of 2018 mainly
due to lower total commercial real estate net charge-offs, partially
offset by higher total commercial net charge-offs. Net charge-offs
decreased $2 million (0.6 percent) compared with the third quarter of
2017 primarily due to lower total commercial net charge-offs and lower
residential mortgage net charge-offs mostly offset by higher credit card
net charge-offs. The net charge-off ratio was 0.46 percent in the third
quarter of 2018, compared with 0.48 percent in the second quarter of
2018 and 0.47 percent in the third quarter of 2017.
The allowance for credit losses was $4,426 million at September 30,
2018, compared with $4,411 million at June 30, 2018, and $4,407 million
at September 30, 2017. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to
period-end loans was 1.57 percent at September 30, 2018, and at June 30,
2018, compared with 1.58 percent at September 30, 2017. The ratio of the
allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 544 percent at
September 30, 2018, compared with 484 percent at June 30, 2018, and 426
percent at September 30, 2017.
Nonperforming assets were $1,004 million at September 30, 2018, compared
with $1,091 million at June 30, 2018, and $1,251 million at September
30, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real
estate was 0.36 percent at September 30, 2018, compared with 0.39
percent at June 30, 2018, and 0.45 percent at September 30, 2017. The
year-over-year decrease in nonperforming assets was driven by
improvements in nonperforming residential mortgages, total commercial
loans, and other real estate owned, partially offset by increases in
nonperforming other retail loans and other nonperforming assets.
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due were $551 million at September
30, 2018, compared with $640 million at June 30, 2018, and $649 million
at September 30, 2017.
DELINQUENT LOAN RATIOS AS A PERCENT OF ENDING LOAN BALANCES
(Percent)
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due excluding
nonperforming loans
Commercial
.06
.06
.06
.06
.05
Commercial real estate
.01
.01
.01
.01
.01
Residential mortgages
.19
.18
.22
.22
.18
Credit card
1.18
1.15
1.29
1.28
1.20
Other retail
.17
.16
.18
.17
.15
Total loans, excluding covered loans
.19
.19
.21
.21
.18
Covered loans (a)
.86
4.46
4.57
4.74
4.66
Total loans
.20
.23
.25
.26
.23
Delinquent loan ratios - 90 days or more past due including
nonperforming loans
Commercial
.28
.28
.37
.31
.33
Commercial real estate
.27
.27
.31
.37
.30
Residential mortgages
.69
.84
.93
.96
.98
Credit card
1.18
1.15
1.29
1.28
1.20
Other retail
.49
.48
.48
.46
.43
Total loans, excluding covered loans
.48
.51
.58
.57
.55
Covered loans (a)
.86
4.68
4.77
4.93
4.84
Total loans
.48
.55
.62
.62
.60
(a) Effective September 30, 2018, the Company transferred $1.3
billion of covered loans to loans held for sale.
Included in the amount transferred were $108 million of loans 90
days or more past due and $6 million that were nonperforming.
ASSET QUALITY (a)
($ in millions)
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
Nonperforming loans
Commercial
$193
$199
$274
$225
$231
Lease financing
23
25
27
24
38
Total commercial
216
224
301
249
269
Commercial mortgages
77
72
86
108
89
Construction and development
28
32
33
34
33
Total commercial real estate
105
104
119
142
122
Residential mortgages
317
400
430
442
474
Credit card
--
--
--
1
1
Other retail
175
178
168
168
163
Total nonperforming loans, excluding covered loans
813
906
1,018
1,002
1,029
Covered loans
--
6
6
6
6
Total nonperforming loans
813
912
1,024
1,008
1,035
Other real estate
100
108
124
141
164
Covered other real estate
19
20
20
21
26
Other nonperforming assets
72
51
36
30
26
Total nonperforming assets
$1,004
$1,091
$1,204
$1,200
$1,251
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$551
$640
$702
$720
$649
Performing restructured loans, excluding GNMA and covered loans
$2,262
$2,164
$2,190
$2,306
$2,419
Performing restructured GNMA and covered loans
$1,678
$1,695
$1,598
$1,713
$1,600
Nonperforming assets to loans plus ORE (%)
.36
.39
.43
.43
.45
(a) Throughout this document, nonperforming assets and related
ratios do not include accruing loans 90 days or more past due
COMMON SHARES
(Millions)
3Q
2Q
1Q
4Q
3Q
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
Beginning shares outstanding
1,636
1,649
1,656
1,667
1,679
Shares issued for stock incentive plans, acquisitions and other
corporate purposes
1
--
4
1
--
Shares repurchased
(14
)
(13
)
(11
)
(12
)
(12
)
Ending shares outstanding
1,623
1,636
1,649
1,656
1,667
CAPITAL POSITION
($ in millions)
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
$50,375
$49,628
$49,187
$49,040
$48,723
Basel III Standardized Approach (a)
Common equity tier 1 capital
$34,097
$34,161
$33,539
$34,369
$34,876
Tier 1 capital
40,114
39,611
38,991
39,806
40,411
Total risk-based capital
47,531
47,258
46,640
47,503
48,104
Fully implemented common equity tier 1 capital ratio (a)
9.0
%
9.1
%
9.0
%
9.1
% (b)
9.4
% (b)
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.6
10.5
10.4
10.8
11.1
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.6
12.6
12.5
12.9
13.2
Leverage ratio
9.0
8.9
8.8
8.9
9.1
Basel III Advanced Approaches (a)
Fully implemented common equity tier 1 capital ratio (a)
11.8
11.6
11.5
11.6
(b)
11.8
(b)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
7.7
7.8
7.7
7.6
7.7
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (b)
9.3
9.3
9.3
9.4
9.5
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio calculated under
the transitional standardized approach (a)
--
--
--
9.3
9.6
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio calculated under the
transitional advanced approaches (a)
--
--
--
12.0
12.1
(a) Beginning January 1, 2018, the regulatory capital requirements
fully reflect implementation of Basel III. Prior to 2018, the
Company's capital ratios reflected certain
transitional adjustments. Basel III includes two comprehensive
methodologies for calculating risk-weighted assets: a general
standardized approach and more risk-sensitive advanced approaches,
with the Company's capital adequacy being evaluated against the
methodology that is most restrictive.
(b) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation on page 16
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders’ equity was $50.4 billion at September
30, 2018, compared with $49.6 billion at June 30, 2018, and $48.7
billion at September 30, 2017. During the third quarter, the Company
returned 78 percent of earnings to shareholders through dividends and
share buybacks.
All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well-capitalized”
requirements. The common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
ratio using the Basel III standardized approach was 9.0 percent at
September 30, 2018, compared with 9.1 percent at June 30, 2018, and 9.6
percent at September 30, 2017. The common equity tier 1 capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio using the Basel III advanced approaches
method was 11.8 percent at September 30, 2018, compared with 11.6
percent at June 30, 2018, and 12.1 percent at September 30, 2017.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to capital ratios defined by banking regulators, the Company
considers various other measures when evaluating capital utilization and
adequacy, including:
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
Return on tangible common equity
These capital measures are viewed by management as useful additional
methods of evaluating the Company’s utilization of its capital held and
the level of capital available to withstand unexpected negative market
or economic conditions. Additionally, presentation of these measures
allows investors, analysts and banking regulators to assess the
Company’s capital position relative to other financial services
companies. These capital measures are not defined in generally accepted
accounting principles (“GAAP”), or are not defined in banking
regulations. As a result, these capital measures disclosed by the
Company may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. In addition,
certain capital measures related to prior periods are presented on the
same basis as those capital measures in the current period. The
effective capital ratios defined by banking regulations for these
periods were subject to certain transitional provisions. Management
believes this information helps investors assess trends in the Company’s
capital adequacy.
The Company also discloses net interest income and related ratios and
analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered
non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes this presentation to
be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it
provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from
taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance
measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize
net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.
There may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As
a result, the Company encourages readers to consider the consolidated
financial statements and other financial information contained in this
press release in their entirety, and not to rely on any single financial
measure. A table follows that shows the Company’s calculation of these
non-GAAP financial measures.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest Income
Loans
$3,353
$3,049
$9,645
$8,728
Loans held for sale
36
40
108
104
Investment securities
661
568
1,927
1,653
Other interest income
73
47
182
131
Total interest income
4,123
3,704
11,862
10,616
Interest Expense
Deposits
491
293
1,263
730
Short-term borrowings
104
39
265
96
Long-term debt
277
196
718
585
Total interest expense
872
528
2,246
1,411
Net interest income
3,251
3,176
9,616
9,205
Provision for credit losses
343
360
1,011
1,055
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
2,908
2,816
8,605
8,150
Noninterest Income
Credit and debit card revenue
344
318
1,019
947
Corporate payment products revenue
169
150
481
427
Merchant processing services
392
377
1,142
1,112
ATM processing services
85
77
254
223
Trust and investment management fees
411
380
1,210
1,128
Deposit service charges
198
187
563
538
Treasury management fees
146
153
451
466
Commercial products revenue
216
240
670
730
Mortgage banking revenue
174
213
549
632
Investment products fees
47
42
140
128
Securities gains (losses), net
10
9
25
47
Other
226
194
600
569
Total noninterest income
2,418
2,340
7,104
6,947
Noninterest Expense
Compensation
1,529
1,440
4,594
4,247
Employee benefits
294
268
923
843
Net occupancy and equipment
270
258
797
760
Professional services
96
104
274
305
Marketing and business development
106
92
314
291
Technology and communications
247
227
724
667
Postage, printing and supplies
84
82
244
244
Other intangibles
41
44
120
131
Other
377
483
1,194
1,403
Total noninterest expense
3,044
2,998
9,184
8,891
Income before income taxes
2,282
2,158
6,525
6,206
Applicable income taxes
460
589
1,263
1,639
Net income
1,822
1,569
5,262
4,567
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7
)
(6
)
(22
)
(31
)
Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp
$1,815
$1,563
$5,240
$4,536
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders
$1,732
$1,485
$5,007
$4,302
Earnings per common share
$1.06
$.89
$3.05
$2.56
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.06
$.88
$3.04
$2.55
Dividends declared per common share
$.37
$.30
$.97
$.86
Average common shares outstanding
1,629
1,672
1,641
1,683
Average diluted common shares outstanding
1,633
1,678
1,645
1,689
CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in Millions)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2017
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks
$20,082
$19,505
$20,540
Investment securities
Held-to-maturity
46,046
44,362
44,018
Available-for-sale
64,912
68,137
67,772
Loans held for sale
4,533
3,554
3,757
Loans
Commercial
99,273
97,561
96,928
Commercial real estate
39,966
40,463
41,430
Residential mortgages
62,904
59,783
59,317
Credit card
21,869
22,180
20,923
Other retail
56,049
57,324
56,859
Total loans, excluding covered loans
280,061
277,311
275,457
Covered loans
1,400
3,121
3,262
Total loans
281,461
280,432
278,719
Less allowance for loan losses
(3,954
)
(3,925
)
(3,908
)
Net loans
277,507
276,507
274,811
Premises and equipment
2,438
2,432
2,402
Goodwill
9,530
9,434
9,370
Other intangible assets
3,544
3,228
3,193
Other assets
36,015
34,881
33,364
Total assets
$464,607
$462,040
$459,227
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$77,146
$87,557
$82,152
Interest-bearing
254,032
259,658
260,437
Total deposits
331,178
347,215
342,589
Short-term borrowings
23,868
16,651
15,856
Long-term debt
40,894
32,259
34,515
Other liabilities
17,660
16,249
16,916
Total liabilities
413,600
412,374
409,876
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock
5,984
5,419
5,419
Common stock
21
21
21
Capital surplus
8,479
8,464
8,457
Retained earnings
57,878
54,142
53,023
Less treasury stock
(19,414
)
(17,602
)
(16,978
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,573
)
(1,404
)
(1,219
)
Total U.S. Bancorp shareholders' equity
50,375
49,040
48,723
Noncontrolling interests
632
626
628
Total equity
51,007
49,666
49,351
Total liabilities and equity
$464,607
$462,040
$459,227
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in Millions, Unaudited)
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
Total equity
$51,007
$50,257
$49,812
$49,666
$49,351
Preferred stock
(5,984
)
(5,419
)
(5,419
)
(5,419
)
(5,419
)
Noncontrolling interests
(632
)
(629
)
(625
)
(626
)
(628
)
Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)
(8,682
)
(8,585
)
(8,609
)
(8,613
)
(8,141
)
Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights
(627
)
(571
)
(608
)
(583
)
(595
)
Tangible common equity (a)
35,082
35,053
34,551
34,425
34,568
Total assets
464,607
461,329
460,119
462,040
459,227
Goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)
(8,682
)
(8,585
)
(8,609
)
(8,613
)
(8,141
)
Intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights
(627
)
(571
)
(608
)
(583
)
(595
)
Tangible assets (b)
455,298
452,173
450,902
452,844
450,491
Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with the Basel
III standardized approach (c)
377,713
*
375,466
373,141
367,771
363,957
Tangible common equity (as calculated above)
34,425
34,568
Adjustments (2)
(550
)
(52
)
Common equity tier 1 capital estimated for the Basel III
fully implemented standardized and advanced approaches (d)
33,875
34,516
Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with
prescribed transitional standardized approach regulatory
requirements
367,771
363,957
Adjustments (3)
4,473
3,907
Risk-weighted assets estimated for the Basel III fully
implemented standardized approach (e)
372,244
367,864
Risk-weighted assets, determined in accordance with
prescribed transitional advanced approaches regulatory requirements
287,211
287,800
Adjustments (4)
4,769
4,164
Risk-weighted assets estimated for the Basel III fully implemented
advanced approaches (f)
291,980
291,964
Ratios *
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)/(b)
7.7
%
7.8
%
7.7
%
7.6
%
7.7
%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (a)/(c)
9.3
9.3
9.3
9.4
9.5
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets estimated for
the Basel III fully implemented standardized approach (d)/(e)
9.1
9.4
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets estimated for
the Basel III fully implemented advanced approaches (d)/(f)
11.6
11.8
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common shareholders
$1,732
$1,678
$1,597
$1,611
$1,485
Intangibles amortization (net-of-tax)
32
32
31
28
29
Net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp common
shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization
1,764
1,710
1,628
1,639
1,514
Annualized net income applicable to U.S. Bancorp
common shareholders, excluding intangibles amortization (g)
6,998
6,859
6,602
6,503
6,007
Average total equity
50,768
49,950
49,450
49,461
49,447
Less: Average preferred stock
5,714
5,419
5,419
5,419
5,419
Less: Average noncontrolling interests
630
628
625
627
628
Less: Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) (1)
8,620
8,602
8,627
8,154
8,153
Less: Average intangible assets, other than mortgage servicing rights
584
588
603
591
615
Average U.S. Bancorp common shareholders' equity,
excluding intangible assets (h)
35,220
34,713
34,176
34,670
34,632
Return on tangible common equity (g)/(h)
19.9
%
19.8
%
19.3
%
18.8
%
17.3
%
*Preliminary data. Subject to change prior to filings with
applicable regulatory agencies.
(1) Includes goodwill related to certain investments in
unconsolidated financial institutions per prescribed regulatory
requirements.
(2) Includes net losses on cash flow hedges included in accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) and other adjustments.
(3) Includes higher risk-weighting for unfunded loan commitments,
investment securities, residential mortgages, mortgage servicing
rights and other adjustments.
(4) Primarily reflects higher risk-weighting for mortgage servicing
rights.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions, Unaudited)
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
Net interest income
$3,251
$3,197
$3,168
$3,175
$3,176
$9,616
$9,205
Taxable-equivalent adjustment (1)
30
29
29
53
51
88
152
Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis
3,281
3,226
3,197
3,228
3,227
9,704
9,357
Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis (as calculated
above)
3,281
3,226
3,197
3,228
3,227
9,704
9,357
Noninterest income
2,418
2,414
2,272
2,370
2,340
7,104
6,947
Less: Securities gains (losses), net
10
10
5
10
9
25
47
Total net revenue, excluding net securities gains (losses) (a)