Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Bancorp : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:46am EDT

U.S. Bancorp reported its third quarter 2019 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com or by clicking the links below.

2019

Q3 Earnings Release

At 8:30 a.m. CDT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere along with Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866-316-1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706-634-9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 3878343.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Twitter @usbank_news


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US BANCORP
06:46aU.S. BANCORP : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/07US BANCORP : Gunjan Kedia encourages women to use their “super powers&rdqu..
PU
10/04U.S. BANK : Celebrates 2019 Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
BU
10/02US BANCORP : U.S. Bank joins U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fis..
PU
10/02U.S. BANK : Joins the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service..
BU
10/02US BANCORP : Knoxville banker invests time and money in his Rwanda-based nonprof..
PU
09/27U.S. BANK : Named a 2019 ‘Leading Disability Employer' by National Organiz..
BU
09/27US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26U.S. BANK : Invests $8.2 Million in Community Possible Grants Focused on Workfor..
BU
09/26US BANCORP : U.S. Bank investing $1 million to help drive economic growth in Chi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 982 M
EBIT 2019 10 387 M
Net income 2019 6 795 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 84 716 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 56,18  $
Last Close Price 53,76  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP16.54%84 716
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group