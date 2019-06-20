U.S. Bancorp : to Be Honored by Women's Forum of New York for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

With 35 Percent Female Board Representation, U.S. Bancorp to be Recognized at 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions for Raising the Bar and Accelerating Toward Gender-Balanced Boardrooms by 2025

U.S. Bancorp will be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7 for achieving at least 30 percent female board representation. This benchmark biennial event brings together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers, including CEOs, Board Directors and government officials, in support of one shared goal – achieving 50/50 gender parity in the boardroom by 2025.

With a corporate board comprised of 35 percent women, U.S. Bancorp exceeds the national average for female-held board seats, which is currently 23.4 percent.

“Our company is stronger because of our Board of Directors and the talent, experience and unique perspectives they bring,” said Andy Cecere, U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President and CEO. “That strength is complemented by the diversity the Board presents and by the caliber of women seated at the table. Their leadership is exemplary, and we’re better because of them. We remain committed to accelerating more women into senior leadership and Board positions throughout our organization.”

U.S. Bancorp will join 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies that will be honored at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7 in New York City. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President and CEO, TIAA and Maggie Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO of Frontier Communications are Co-Chairs for this year’s event. They will be joined by an impressive lineup of leading CEOs and Directors, who will speak on why gender balance in the boardroom is a strategic business imperative and how to accelerate the path toward parity, including:

Michele Buck, President and CEO, The Hershey Company

Michael Corbat, CEO, Citigroup

Mary N. Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Hubert Joly, Executive Chairman, Best Buy Co. Inc.

Margaret Keane, President and CEO, Synchrony Financial

Larry Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health

Patricia F. Russo, Non-Executive Chairman, Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Meg Whitman, former CEO, Hewlett-Packard

“On behalf of the Women’s Forum of New York and our more than 500 members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional sector, we salute U.S. Bancorp for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 35 percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “U.S. Bancorp is part of a growing number of forward-thinking companies which are raising the bar and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025.”

The 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions takes place on November 7 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. To learn more about the event, review sponsorship opportunities or purchase tickets to attend, visit: www.womensforumny.org

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About the Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005431/en/