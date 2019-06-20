U.S. Bancorp : to Be Honored by Women's Forum of New York for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

U.S. Bancorp will be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York at its
Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7 for achieving at least 30
percent female board representation. This benchmark biennial event
brings together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers,
including CEOs, Board Directors and government officials, in support of
one shared goal – achieving 50/50 gender parity in the boardroom by 2025.
With a corporate board comprised of 35 percent women, U.S. Bancorp
exceeds the national average for female-held board seats, which is
currently 23.4 percent.
“Our company is stronger because of our Board of Directors and the
talent, experience and unique perspectives they bring,” said Andy
Cecere, U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President and CEO. “That strength is
complemented by the diversity the Board presents and by the caliber of
women seated at the table. Their leadership is exemplary, and we’re
better because of them. We remain committed to accelerating more women
into senior leadership and Board positions throughout our organization.”
U.S. Bancorp will join 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies that will be
honored at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7 in
New York City. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President and CEO, TIAA and
Maggie Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO of Frontier
Communications are Co-Chairs for this year’s event. They will be joined
by an impressive lineup of leading CEOs and Directors, who will speak on
why gender balance in the boardroom is a strategic business imperative
and how to accelerate the path toward parity, including:
-
Michele Buck, President and CEO, The Hershey Company
-
Michael Corbat, CEO, Citigroup
-
Mary N. Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty, Inc.
-
Hubert Joly, Executive Chairman, Best Buy Co. Inc.
-
Margaret Keane, President and CEO, Synchrony Financial
-
Larry Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health
-
Patricia F. Russo, Non-Executive Chairman, Hewlett Packard Enterprises
-
Meg Whitman, former CEO, Hewlett-Packard
“On behalf of the Women’s Forum of New York and our more than 500
members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional
sector, we salute U.S. Bancorp for actively enhancing its boardroom
diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to
35 percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and
Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “U.S. Bancorp is part
of a growing number of forward-thinking companies which are raising the
bar and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025.”
The 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions takes place on November 7 at
Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City from 7:30 to 10:30
a.m. To learn more about the event, review sponsorship opportunities or
purchase tickets to attend, visit: www.womensforumny.org
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and
$476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of
U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The
Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM
network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how,
when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its
millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and
corporate, and investment services customers across the country and
around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized
by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical
Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com
or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
About the Women's Forum of New York
The Women's Forum
of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The
invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest
levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to
fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's
leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally
and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented
women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume
their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which
extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate
board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is
the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization
of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the
world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005431/en/