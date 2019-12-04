U.S. Bancorp : to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Log in
US BANCORP

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. The presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 11, in New York City.

A live audio-webcast of the session will be available through U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com by clicking on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live event at the same location.

About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 013 M
EBIT 2019 10 473 M
Net income 2019 6 884 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 92 040 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP30.77%92 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.68%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.36%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.73%200 109
