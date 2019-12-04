U.S. Bancorp : to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. The presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 11, in New York City.

A live audio-webcast of the session will be available through U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com by clicking on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live event at the same location.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

