U.S. Bank : Announces New eBill Service Offering Simplicity, Speed, and Flexibility in Bill Payments

U.S. Bank today announced eBill Service, a simple-to-use electronic bill presentment and payment solution designed for both billers and payers.

For billers, eBill Service streamlines operations, reduces billing costs and delivers innovative payment experiences. For payers, it provides numerous flexible payment options -- from online and mobile to text, digital assistant, and Intelligent Voice Response (IVR).

“U.S. Bank eBill Service helps billers get paid faster by giving customers simple, secure ways to make payments how, when, and where they want,” said Rich Erario, executive vice president and head of Global Treasury Management at U.S. Bank. “Flexible and efficient digital payment options provide important working capital benefits for our clients. To deliver these capabilities and the best service, we teamed up with Alacriti, an organization that shares our commitment to payments innovation.”

U.S. Bank eBill Service is a simple-to-use solution for government agencies, higher education, insurance companies, utilities and other industries that serve consumers and small businesses. eBill’s built-in security ensures data and privacy protection meet standards for PCI DSS, HIPAA / HiTech and the website is ADA WCAG 2.0 compliant.

“Alacriti is proud to collaborate with U.S. Bank, a recognized leader in faster payments, to introduce this enhanced e-billing solution to U.S. Bank’s commercial and corporate clients,” said Manish Gurukula, co-founder and CEO of Alacriti.

U.S. Bank is a leader in payments and financial services innovation. As the bill-pay market continues to evolve, U.S. Bank is committed to staying focused on developing solutions that help billers stay a step ahead. The bank’s collaboration with The Clearing House was instrumental in bringing real-time payments on the RTP® network to market in 2017. Since then, U.S. Bank has continued to stay at the forefront of emerging technology meant to meet clients’ ever-changing needs.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a fintech company specializing in payments. Businesses of every size can accept payments and initiate payouts through Alacriti’s secure, cloud-based platform. The technology supports electronic bill presentment and payments (EBPP) and digital disbursements, enabling clients to get paid faster, reduce costs, and deliver innovative payment experiences to their customers. Visit alacriti.com to learn more.

