U.S. Bank : Announces Partnership With Kane Brown as an Ambassador for Its Music Made Possible Series

08/12/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

U.S. Bank today announces its official partnership with Kane Brown, an American country music singer on a continuation of its Music Made Possible series with the CMA Foundation. Music Made Possible is a joint effort to support musical education opportunities in schools and nonprofit organizations where there is the greatest need.

Brown, a native of Georgia and Tennessee, grew up liking the song “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw. The talented four-sport athlete got involved in the middle school choir and by 11th grade, he won a contest singing Chris Young’s “Getting You Home.” Now a Multi-Platinum award-winning “breakthrough entertainer” (as named by the Associated Press), Brown continues to “defy-genres” and “break boundaries” (according to Billboard).

The CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT and Billboard Music Awards nominee is the first artist in Billboard history to top all five Billboard Country charts simultaneously, and with the 4X Platinum certification of “Heaven,” he became one of only five country acts with multiple 4X Platinum hits joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift. Noted as being the “future of Country” (Billboard) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time), Brown released his sophomore Experiment in 2018, which debuted No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart.

“I’m excited to partner with U.S. Bank as we share the common value of working hard, building strong communities and the belief that music can make a difference,” said Brown. “I can’t wait to surprise people who are working hard, lending a hand in the community and supporting music education. I hope to see you on our journey.”

U.S. Bank and Brown will look to surprise and delight country music fans and inspire those future singers, songwriters and musicians through a variety of community activations in 2019.

“When we were looking for a partner to help us bring Music Made Possible to life in our communities, we were thrilled to find Kane Brown,” said Beth McDonnell, Chief Marketing Officer for U.S. Bank. “He is somebody who understands the importance of paying it forward and believes in the power of play through music. Brown’s vision aligns so well with U.S. Bank’s giving and engagement platform, Community Possible, where we believe that communities are stronger when they are connected through culture, arts, recreation and music.”

In 2018, U.S. Bank and the CMA Foundation partnered on the Places to Play #MusicMadePossible series, donating $230,000 to Notes for Notes, the Harmony Project, Roselawn Condon Elementary School in Cincinnati, Napier Elementary School in Nashville and Seattle Public Schools.

About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $482 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About the CMA Foundation
Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has invested more than $25 million across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations. Guided by the generosity of the Country Music community, proceeds from CMA Fest, the four-day long music festival held annually in Nashville, are used to power the CMA Foundation’s social impact and unique model of giving.


© Business Wire 2019
