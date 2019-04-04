U.S. Bank : Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

U.S. Bank for the 12th time in a row earns 100 percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality.

U.S. Bank received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. U.S. Bank was named alongside over 560 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn’t just the right thing to do -- it’s also good for business.”

“Drawing strength from diversity is a core value at U.S. Bank,” said Ismat Aziz, chief Human Resources officer at U.S. Bank. “We’re proud to once again earn a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign on creating a workplace that welcomes LGBTQ employees and enables their diverse voices and perspectives to be heard.”

Employees of U.S. Bank shared what the HRC accolade means to them.

“The year that I came out as transgender was filled with the excitement, and initial anxiety, of new experiences. For the first time, I brought my authentic self into the workplace and looked to my colleagues in search of kindness and compassion. Thankfully, I have found both of those things in abundance. But would it last?

“I believe there is a fear that is shared by those that choose to come out in the workplace, that the positive receptions we may initially receive may not be genuine. A fear that the reactions people have during this time are merely people behaving as they believe themselves ‘expected’ to behave. For many, these fears later become actualized. I won't go into detail, but I hope that you can believe me when I say that I've heard horror stories from people about just how severely transgender people can be discriminated against at work. While I understand that this is a sad reality, I hope that this might provide some context into just how special it is for U.S. Bank to receive this award for twelve years in a row.

“I have been very outspoken about my transition experience with U.S. Bank. I can honestly say that I feel my differences are truly celebrated here. Sure, the magic of coming out might have faded a bit, but the love that I have found here is just as strong as it was in the beginning.” – Maliyah Arnold, economic sanctions adjudication analyst and Spectrum Business Resource Group chapter treasurer, Chicago

“To me getting to our 12th year of being on the HRC Corporate Equality Index truly shows the core of what people at U.S. Bank believe. Despite our time on the CEI, we aren’t a company that brags about it. We don’t ask for our culture to be broadcasted and have attention brought to it, because it’s just what we do. It’s how the company wants to treat its employees – our employees are at the core of all we do. From our award-winning and dynamic Business Resource Group presence across the globe, to our annual all-employee event to our annual employee survey, U.S. Bank keeps its employees and our happiness at the core of what our company does.” – Matt Hudson, Operations Manager and Spectrum Business Resource Group chapter president, Twin Cities

“It’s amazing to know that once again, the Human Rights Campaign is recognizing us with a perfect 100 score, but to be quite frank, it does not surprise me one bit. Every single day, we walk into our offices here at U.S. Bank and do so with integrity and pride, knowing that we work for an organization that encourages all of us to be our authentic selves. We don’t just talk the talk, but we walk the walk also while honoring diversity; when you are a part of an organization where celebrating one another’s differences is an everyday action, receiving such an honor is no surprise!” – Masoud Torabi, branch manager and Spectrum Business Resource Group chapter president, Seattle

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. U.S. Bank’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit hrc.org/cei.

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

