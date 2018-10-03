Log in
US BANCORP (USB)
U.S. Bank : Establishes Commercial Banking Team to Serve New York Middle Market Clients

10/03/2018

U.S. Bank announces the expansion of its Commercial Banking team into the greater New York metropolitan area. The new group will be led by veteran bankers Daniel Greene and Salvatore Settineri who will focus on bringing one U.S. Bank, the power of the entire organization, to middle market clients in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005544/en/

Daniel Greene, New York Commercial Banking, U.S. Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m pleased to welcome this new team to New York City,” said Leslie Godridge, vice chairman and co-head of Corporate & Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank. ”U.S. Bank has built a strong presence in New York over the past 10 years and the time is right to expand our offerings to middle market clients in the area.“

With more than 35 years in financial services, Greene joins U.S. Bank as Commercial Banking market manager for the greater New York metropolitan area. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Greene was head of commercial and industrial banking for Northfield Bank. Earlier in his career, he was the Manhattan division director for commercial banking for Citi Commercial Bank and a division executive at Chase Bank. He holds a BBA from Adelphi University and serves as a board member for the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens.

Settineri joins the newly established New York Commercial Banking team as senior vice president. Before taking this role, he was senior vice president for the U.S. Bank Corporate Banking Food & Beverage Division. Settineri is an experienced finance and banking leader with more than 25 years in the industry. He earned his BBA from Pace University and MBA from New York University. Settineri serves as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement and as an alumni advisor with New York University.

“The new U.S. Bank Commercial Banking team in New York has a tremendous depth of market knowledge and experience to help middle market clients meet their most important goals,” said Elliot Jaffee, executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank. “We look forward to serving and becoming the most trusted choice to these key clients.”

Greene and Settineri will be based at U.S. Bank’s newest office located at 3 Bryant Park. U.S. Bank has 350 employees located in the greater New York City area in business lines including: Corporate Banking, Derivatives, Equipment Finance, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Global Treasury Management and Loan Capital Markets.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $461 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2018
