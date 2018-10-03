U.S. Bank : Establishes Commercial Banking Team to Serve New York Middle Market Clients

U.S. Bank announces the expansion of its Commercial Banking team into
the greater New York metropolitan area. The new group will be led by
veteran bankers Daniel Greene and Salvatore Settineri who will focus on
bringing one U.S. Bank, the power of the entire organization, to middle
market clients in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Daniel Greene, New York Commercial Banking, U.S. Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
“I’m pleased to welcome this new team to New York City,” said Leslie
Godridge, vice chairman and co-head of Corporate & Commercial Banking at
U.S. Bank. ”U.S. Bank has built a strong presence in New York over the
past 10 years and the time is right to expand our offerings to middle
market clients in the area.“
With more than 35 years in financial services, Greene joins U.S. Bank as
Commercial Banking market manager for the greater New York metropolitan
area. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Greene was head of commercial and
industrial banking for Northfield Bank. Earlier in his career, he was
the Manhattan division director for commercial banking for Citi
Commercial Bank and a division executive at Chase Bank. He holds a BBA
from Adelphi University and serves as a board member for the Greater
Jamaica Development Corporation and Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and
Queens.
Settineri joins the newly established New York Commercial Banking team
as senior vice president. Before taking this role, he was senior vice
president for the U.S. Bank Corporate Banking Food & Beverage Division.
Settineri is an experienced finance and banking leader with more than 25
years in the industry. He earned his BBA from Pace University and MBA
from New York University. Settineri serves as a volunteer with Habitat
for Humanity, Junior Achievement and as an alumni advisor with New York
University.
“The new U.S. Bank Commercial Banking team in New York has a tremendous
depth of market knowledge and experience to help middle market clients
meet their most important goals,” said Elliot Jaffee, executive vice
president and head of Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank. “We look forward
to serving and becoming the most trusted choice to these key clients.”
Greene and Settineri will be based at U.S. Bank’s newest office located
at 3 Bryant Park. U.S. Bank has 350 employees located in the greater New
York City area in business lines including: Corporate Banking,
Derivatives, Equipment Finance, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Global
Treasury Management and Loan Capital Markets.
