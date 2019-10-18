U.S. Bank : Hires Peter Gordon as Head of Emerging Payments Product and Strategy

U.S. Bank has hired real-time payments industry veteran Peter Gordon to lead emerging payments efforts across the company. In this new role, Gordon will oversee the strategy and product development of emerging payments products and services at U.S. Bank.

Gordon has deep experience in banking and payments and most recently served as chief revenue officer at PayFi. He’s held leadership roles at companies including Mastercard and RBS Citizens and was also a founder and board member of a community bank. Gordon’s real-time payments work has had a global footprint, covering markets such as Brazil, the European Union and India. Additionally, he was the founder and general manager of FIS PayNet, which was the first U.S.-based global real-time payment network.

“Peter is not only a top leader in emerging payments, but his breadth of experience across banking and payments will help us create winning strategies that bring real value to customers,” said Derek White, chief digital officer at U.S. Bank.

Gordon’s initial focus will be maximizing the use of RTP® and Zelle® throughout U.S. Bank.

“I’ve had great respect for U.S. Bank throughout my career – in particular, the work that’s been done in emerging payments with real-time payments,” said Peter Gordon, head of emerging payments product and strategy at U.S. Bank. “Today, I’m impressed with the clear-eyed vision that U.S. Bank leaders have on where we will take emerging payments. I’m excited to get to work on the strategies that will deliver great experiences for U.S. Bank customers.”

Gordon reports to White and is a part of the U.S. Bank digital leadership team. He is based in Boston.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

