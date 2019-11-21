Log in
U.S. Bank : Invests $4.8 Million to Advance Affordable Home Ownership

0
11/21/2019 | 09:41am EST

Investment comes from Community Possible Grants and Corporate Contributions

Through its Community Possible giving and engagement platform, focused on the areas of Work, Home and Play, U.S. Bank announces $4.8 million in Home grant and corporate contributions. Funding supports several nonprofits across the country focused on advancing affordable home ownership.

“We believe that every individual and family deserve access to safe, accessible and affordable homes,” said Tim Welsh, Vice Chairman of Consumer and Business Banking at U.S. Bank. “Homes support people in securing stable employment, preparing children for school and connecting families with community. These grants and contributions alongside the American Dream loan program and first-time home buyer educational workshops aim at advancing affordable home ownership across the country.”

This cycle of Home grants includes a $500,000 commitment to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, working to keep families in homes that are affordable by making the repairs necessary for long-term stability. Additionally, U.S. Bank has a long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity across the country. The U.S. Bank Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) has provided more than $125 million in new markets tax credit investments to Habitat for Humanity to date that have helped build 3,000 homes in 75 cities across the country.

So far this year, U.S. Bank organized 118 home builds and donated 8,700 hours of volunteer time with Habitat for Humanity across the country, including a significant partnership with the Carter Work Project led by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Nashville, Tenn.

Learn more about U.S. Bank’s social responsibility work here: www.usbank.com/community.

About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2019
