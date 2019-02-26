U.S. Bank : Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies®

U.S. Bank has been named one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies
by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing
the standards of ethical business practices. This is the fifth
consecutive year U.S. Bank has received this recognition.
“In banking, relationships are built on trust,” said Andy Cecere,
chairman, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Bank. “At U.S.
Bank, our employees build that trust through their commitment to doing
the right thing and sharing our customers’ vision for success. They are
why we’re one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fifth year
in a row, and I’m proud and grateful to work with every one of them.”
In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized, spanning 21 countries and 50
industries. U.S. Bank is one of only five honorees in the banking
category.
The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based on the Ethisphere
Institute’s Ethics Quotient® framework, which offers a quantitative way
to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance
program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate
citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and
leadership and reputation (10 percent).
“Today, employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders are
putting their greatest trust in companies to lead with integrity.
Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are
proven to not only outperform but last,” said Ethisphere’s Chief
Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at U.S.
Bank for earning this recognition.”
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467
billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S.
Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States.
The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and
ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank
how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its
millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and
corporate, and investment services customers across the country and
around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized
by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical
Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or
follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is
the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical
business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and
business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and
defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help
companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture.
Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical
Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry
experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More
information about Ethisphere can be found at ethisphere.com.
