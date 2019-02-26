U.S. Bank : Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies®

The Ethisphere Institute recognizes U.S. Bank for the fifth consecutive year.

U.S. Bank has been named one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the fifth consecutive year U.S. Bank has received this recognition.

“In banking, relationships are built on trust,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Bank. “At U.S. Bank, our employees build that trust through their commitment to doing the right thing and sharing our customers’ vision for success. They are why we’re one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the fifth year in a row, and I’m proud and grateful to work with every one of them.”

In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized, spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. U.S. Bank is one of only five honorees in the banking category.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based on the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent).

“Today, employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to lead with integrity. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at U.S. Bank for earning this recognition.”

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at ethisphere.com.

