U.S. Bank : Names Mahesh Kharkar Northern California Market President

U.S. Bank has named veteran banker Mahesh Kharkar as its Northern
California market president. In this role, Kharkar will lead the market
in company-wide efforts and activities and direct commercial banking in
Northern California.
Kharkar has more than 30 years of experience in corporate and commercial
banking and international trade and has worked extensively with middle
market clients. He has spent the majority of his career in banking in
the San Francisco Bay Area, and before joining U.S. Bank, Kharkar was
senior vice president and market manager for the Healthcare and
Institutions group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He also served as
senior vice president and regional manager, Healthcare Financial
Services at Wells Fargo, based in California. In an earlier role, he led
a national sales team for Wells Fargo HSBC Trade Bank. Over the years,
Kharkar has acquired significant credit expertise and previously managed
a multi-billion dollar credit portfolio that encompassed C & I,
commercial real estate and international trade credit commitments.
“We’re pleased to welcome Mahesh to U.S. Bank. He has a strong track
record of success in commercial, corporate and international banking and
in serving middle market clients,” said Elliot Jaffee, executive vice
president and head of Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank. “Mahesh’s
leadership and depth of experience will provide even greater support to
U.S. Bank clients and the community in Northern California.”
Kharkar earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economy from the
University of California, Berkeley, and is Series 7, 24 and 63
registered. He is dedicated to the community and focused on youth
empowerment through sports. He has served as board commissioner for Mill
Valley Little League and coached youth sports leagues in Marin County.
He resides in the Bay Area with his family.
U.S. Bank employs more than 7,200 people in California and has 635
branches and 695 ATMs in the state. During the past three years, U.S.
Bank made $32.5 million in foundation grants and corporate contributions
to nonprofit partners throughout California.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000
employees and $461 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, is the parent
company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United
States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams,
branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow
customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is
committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth
management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services
customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial
partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the
bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or
follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
