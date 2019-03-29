Log in
US BANCORP

(USB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/29 01:51:08 pm
48.065 USD   +0.05%
01:15pU.S. BANK : Unveils New Brand Advertising Campaign
03/28US BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
03/19U.S. BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
U.S. Bank : Unveils New Brand Advertising Campaign

03/29/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

National campaign highlights how company strives to be at the center of customers’ financial lives

Hard work in the small, everyday moments can lead to achieving the most important goals in a person’s life, with the support of U.S. Bank as the right financial partner.

So says a new brand advertising campaign the company will launch nationally next week. Initially appearing on major network channels during prime viewing hours, the new look, feel and message will make its way across U.S. Bank’s physical and digital footprint shortly thereafter.

The new campaign replaces The Power of Possible, which has been running in select markets since 2016.

“Our ‘Power of Possible’ campaign was a great start to help us think about how we are central to our customers’ lives,” said Beth McDonnell, chief marketing officer. “This new campaign demonstrates how we are there at the in-between life moments, too. Having a goal – and support from the right partner – helps you bring your vision to life.”

A total of six new spots will run during the life of the campaign and will feature stories about customers working toward their goals with persistence and determination. The robust national TV/video advertising effort will be supplemented by banner ads, social media, radio and print. Customer stories will be featured in print issues and digitally with Money, PEOPLE, Parents and REAL SIMPLE telling real stories of how U.S. Bank has helped customers navigate those “in-between” moments toward achieving their goals.

“Every day, the experiences our customers have, large and small, contribute to achieving their dreams,” said Kelly Colbert, senior vice president and head of brand advertising and social media. “These are the most important moments: where we grow, triumph and connect with others. We’re excited to show how U.S. Bank is there through it all.”

Minneapolis-based Carmichael Lynch did the creative work for the campaign. New York City’s CrossMedia is managing the media buy. An example of the new television spots can be viewed on the U.S. Bank YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/l_tQOvFc9Ko.

About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 136 M
EBIT 2019 10 634 M
Net income 2019 6 896 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,08
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 76 876 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 55,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP5.12%76 876
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.17%329 749
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 777
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%263 432
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.06%234 066
WELLS FARGO6.53%222 964
