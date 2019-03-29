U.S. Bank : Unveils New Brand Advertising Campaign

Hard work in the small, everyday moments can lead to achieving the most
important goals in a person’s life, with the support of U.S. Bank as the
right financial partner.
So says a new brand advertising campaign the company will launch
nationally next week. Initially appearing on major network channels
during prime viewing hours, the new look, feel and message will make its
way across U.S. Bank’s physical and digital footprint shortly thereafter.
The new campaign replaces The Power of Possible, which has been running
in select markets since 2016.
“Our ‘Power of Possible’ campaign was a great start to help us think
about how we are central to our customers’ lives,” said Beth McDonnell,
chief marketing officer. “This new campaign demonstrates how we are
there at the in-between life moments, too. Having a goal – and support
from the right partner – helps you bring your vision to life.”
A total of six new spots will run during the life of the campaign and
will feature stories about customers working toward their goals with
persistence and determination. The robust national TV/video advertising
effort will be supplemented by banner ads, social media, radio and
print. Customer stories will be featured in print issues and digitally
with Money, PEOPLE, Parents and REAL SIMPLE telling real
stories of how U.S. Bank has helped customers navigate those
“in-between” moments toward achieving their goals.
“Every day, the experiences our customers have, large and small,
contribute to achieving their dreams,” said Kelly Colbert, senior vice
president and head of brand advertising and social media. “These are the
most important moments: where we grow, triumph and connect with others.
We’re excited to show how U.S. Bank is there through it all.”
Minneapolis-based Carmichael Lynch did the creative work for the
campaign. New York City’s CrossMedia is managing the media buy. An
example of the new television spots can be viewed on the U.S. Bank YouTube
channel at https://youtu.be/l_tQOvFc9Ko.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467
billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S.
Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The
Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM
network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how,
when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its
millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and
corporate, and investment services customers across the country and
around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized
by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical
Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com
or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005445/en/