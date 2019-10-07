US Bancorp : Gunjan Kedia encourages women to use their “super powers” to affect change

Advancing Women in Nashville conference provides forum for women leaders to discuss development

Not all superheroes wear capes - some wear business suits.



The Advancing Women in Nashville (AWIN) group embraces this mindset, making their recent 'Nashville Sheroes' conference an ideal speaking engagement for U.S. Bank executive Gunjan Kedia, an advocate for women, diversity and inclusion, and vice chairman of the company's Wealth Management and Investment Services business line



Kedia (pictured above) spoke to more than 200 attendees about women who have affected change through building their careers as well as their own financial resources. She shared the mountains women still need to conquer, including balancing a family and career, and the gender-based disparity in income. And she showed her commitment to doing her part to breaking down these barriers by leading the way with diversity and inclusion, staying in game, not apologizing for her style, voting and making sure her voice is heard.



'When we stand up for ourselves, we stand up for all women,' said Kedia, in a nod to the sentiment expressed by Maya Angelou. 'When women leverage their super powers, changes are made.'



Amanda Weeks-Geveden, AWIN co-founder and U.S. Bank Wealth Management team lead, was excited to host the event.



'Gunjan's presentation resonated with so many people,' said Weeks-Geveden (pictured below). 'Women want to hear other leaders' success stories and how they got there. The conference was about owning your super power - when you understand the value you bring to the team, that's when you're most successful.'