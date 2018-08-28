Log in
US BANCORP (USB)
US Bancorp : Jason Burkey-Skye Named Regional Managing Director for Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank in Denver

08/28/2018 | 12:05am CEST

U.S. Bank Wealth Management, ranked among the top 20 U.S. wealth managers,* has announced that Jason Burkey-Skye was named regional managing director of Ascent Private Capital Management in Denver. Ascent is a multi-family office serving ultra-high net worth families. Jason will continue to reside in the Denver area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005599/en/

Jason Burkey-Skye is named region managing director for Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Ba ...

Jason Burkey-Skye is named region managing director for Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank in Denver. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Jason will manage a team of 10 highly talented professionals who currently work with 26 families in the Rocky Mountain region. He fills the position vacated by John Zimmerman, who was promoted to president of Ascent earlier this summer.

"I’m delighted that Jason will lead the Denver regional office. Having been with the Denver team since its inception, he has been an integral part of its success. I look forward to working with him in his new role,” said Zimmerman.

Burkey-Skye has more than 13 years of experience in the wealth management industry, all served with U.S. Bank. He started as a private banker in 2005 before being promoted to managing director of private banking for U.S. Bank’s Private Wealth Management division in 2008. In 2011, Jason joined the newly formed Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank and served as a banker and then a client advisor before this most recent promotion to regional managing director.

“I’m deeply honored to have been selected to lead the Denver Ascent regional office. We have an amazing team and a terrific group of families we are proud to serve,” said Burkey-Skye.

Burkey-Skye received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and his MBA from University of Texas, Austin.

About Ascent Private Capital Management
Ascent Private Capital Management serves individuals and multigenerational families with significant resources who aspire to make an impact with their wealth. Clients can expect highly personalized advisory services that combine traditional wealth planning offerings with cutting-edge wealth impact planning and communication tools. For more information, visit ascent.usbank.com.

About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $461 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

* Barron’s "Top 40 Wealth Management Firms,” Sept. 25, 2017 ranked by client assets in accounts of $5 million or more as of March 31, 2017.

Investment products and services are:
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT FDIC INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE •
NOT BANK GUARANTEED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Deposit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC. Credit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association and subject to normal credit approval.

U.S. Bank and its representatives do not provide tax or legal advice. Each individual's tax and financial situation is unique. Individuals should consult their tax and/or legal advisor for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

U.S. Bank is not affiliated with the companies or organizations mentioned above.


© Business Wire 2018
