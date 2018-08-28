US Bancorp : Jason Burkey-Skye Named Regional Managing Director for Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank in Denver

U.S. Bank Wealth Management, ranked among the top 20 U.S. wealth
managers,* has announced that Jason Burkey-Skye was named regional
managing director of Ascent Private Capital Management in Denver. Ascent
is a multi-family office serving ultra-high net worth families. Jason
will continue to reside in the Denver area.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005599/en/
Jason Burkey-Skye is named region managing director for Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank in Denver. (Photo: Business Wire)
In his new role, Jason will manage a team of 10 highly talented
professionals who currently work with 26 families in the Rocky Mountain
region. He fills the position vacated by John
Zimmerman, who was promoted to president of Ascent earlier this
summer.
"I’m delighted that Jason will lead the Denver regional office. Having
been with the Denver team since its inception, he has been an integral
part of its success. I look forward to working with him in his new
role,” said Zimmerman.
Burkey-Skye has more than 13 years of experience in the wealth
management industry, all served with U.S. Bank. He started as a private
banker in 2005 before being promoted to managing director of private
banking for U.S. Bank’s Private Wealth Management division in 2008. In
2011, Jason joined the newly formed Ascent Private Capital Management of
U.S. Bank and served as a banker and then a client advisor before this
most recent promotion to regional managing director.
“I’m deeply honored to have been selected to lead the Denver Ascent
regional office. We have an amazing team and a terrific group of
families we are proud to serve,” said Burkey-Skye.
Burkey-Skye received his bachelor’s degree from the University of
California, Los Angeles and his MBA from University of Texas, Austin.
About Ascent Private Capital Management
Ascent Private
Capital Management serves individuals and multigenerational families
with significant resources who aspire to make an impact with their
wealth. Clients can expect highly personalized advisory services that
combine traditional wealth planning offerings with cutting-edge wealth
impact planning and communication tools. For more information, visit ascent.usbank.com.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000
employees and $461 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, is the parent
company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United
States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams,
branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow
customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is
committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth
management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services
customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial
partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the
bank a 2018
World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online
or follow on social
media to stay up to date with company news.
* Barron’s "Top 40 Wealth Management Firms,” Sept. 25, 2017 ranked by
client assets in accounts of $5 million or more as of March 31, 2017.
Investment products and services are:
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT
FDIC INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE •
NOT BANK GUARANTEED • NOT
INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
Deposit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC.
Credit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association and subject to
normal credit approval.
U.S. Bank and its representatives do not provide tax or legal advice.
Each individual's tax and financial situation is unique. Individuals
should consult their tax and/or legal advisor for advice and information
concerning their particular situation.
U.S. Bank is not affiliated with the companies or organizations
mentioned above.
