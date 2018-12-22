Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP (USB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

US Bancorp : Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 01:20am CET

By Maria Armental

A federal regulator has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed the termination as part of its monthly update on enforcement actions. The decision follows a February action in which the bank was fined a combined $613 million for what regulators and prosecutors said were shoddy anti-money-laundering controls.

The Justice Department filed criminal charges in Manhattan at the time, saying the bank's poor controls had allowed a former customer, race-car driver Scott Tucker, to launder money from an illegal payday-lending scheme. Mr. Tucker was convicted of fraud last year.

The bank, which had been revamping its anti-money-laundering programs since the OCC's 2015 consent order, reached a so-called deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department that requires it to submit to further monitoring. In exchange, the government could seek to dismiss the charges.

In announcing the OCC's consent-order termination on Friday, the bank pointed to investments it had made since 2014 to strengthen its controls.

The company remains under a related order from the Federal Reserve, to improve risk-management practices and policies, including its anti-money-laundering defenses.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US BANCORP
01:20aUS BANCORP : Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp
DJ
12/21U.S. BANCORP : Announces OCC's Termination of AML-Related Consent Order
BU
12/19US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Perce..
BU
12/18U.S. BANCORP : Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
12/04US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
12/03U.S. BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
11/27U.S. BANCORP : to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
11/16US BANCORP DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund
AQ
11/15Berkshire Builds On Big Position in Banks -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 499 M
EBIT 2018 9 975 M
Net income 2018 6 725 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,93%
P/E ratio 2018 11,16
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capitalization 73 969 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 58,1 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP-14.58%73 969
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.81%320 736
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 889
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.67%218 571
WELLS FARGO-24.11%216 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.