US Bancorp : Regulators Lift Consent Order Against U.S. Bancorp

By Maria Armental

A federal regulator has terminated a 2015 consent order against U.S. Bancorp over anti-money-laundering deficiencies.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed the termination as part of its monthly update on enforcement actions. The decision follows a February action in which the bank was fined a combined $613 million for what regulators and prosecutors said were shoddy anti-money-laundering controls.

The Justice Department filed criminal charges in Manhattan at the time, saying the bank's poor controls had allowed a former customer, race-car driver Scott Tucker, to launder money from an illegal payday-lending scheme. Mr. Tucker was convicted of fraud last year.

The bank, which had been revamping its anti-money-laundering programs since the OCC's 2015 consent order, reached a so-called deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department that requires it to submit to further monitoring. In exchange, the government could seek to dismiss the charges.

In announcing the OCC's consent-order termination on Friday, the bank pointed to investments it had made since 2014 to strengthen its controls.

The company remains under a related order from the Federal Reserve, to improve risk-management practices and policies, including its anti-money-laundering defenses.

