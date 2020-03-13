US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Adjusts Some Products to Help Customers Affected by Covid-19

Log in
03/13/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

U.S. Bank on Friday said it was making adjustments to some of its consumer and small-business products in an effort to help customers who have been affected by the outbreak of Covid-19.

"For consumer customers we have made temporary adjustments to the Simple Loan, our transparent installment loan, and Personal Loan products. For business customers, we have made temporary adjustments to business products like Quick Loan and Cash Flow Manager," the bank said.

The temporary measures are effective until March 31, and will be re-evaluated as the situation evolves, the bank said.

The bank also said customers can access its coronavirus webpage or speak to a customer service representative to see what assistance may be available, including mortgage relief options.

U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

