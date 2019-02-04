US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on February 14, 2019, of all of its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due March 14, 2019 (CUSIP No. 90331HNF6). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of February 14, 2019.

Payment of the redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About U.S. Bancorp:

