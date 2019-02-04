US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Log in
02/04/2019

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on February 14, 2019, of all of its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due March 14, 2019 (CUSIP No. 90331HNF6). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of February 14, 2019.

Payment of the redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About U.S. Bancorp:

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $467 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 183 M
EBIT 2019 10 679 M
Net income 2019 6 917 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
P/E ratio 2020 11,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 82 889 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 55,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP12.23%82 889
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
