US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent from 5.50 Percent Effective August 1, 2019

07/31/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced it has decreased its prime lending rate to 5.25 percent from 5.50 percent, effective tomorrow, August 1, 2019, at all U.S. Bank locations.

U.S. Bancorp last announced a change in its prime lending rate on December 19, 2018, when it was increased 25 basis points to 5.50 percent.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $482 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Source: U.S. Bancorp


© Business Wire 2019
