US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent from 5.00 Percent Effective September 27, 2018

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced it has raised its prime lending rate
to 5.25 percent from 5.00 percent, effective tomorrow, September 27,
2018, at all U.S. Bank locations.
U.S. Bancorp last announced a change in its prime lending rate on June
13, 2018, when it was increased 25 basis points to 5.00 percent.
