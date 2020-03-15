Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

US Bancorp : U.S. Bank Temporarily Halts Share Buyback Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:56pm EDT

U.S. Bancorp announced today that it will temporarily suspend its share buyback program for the remaining period of the first quarter and second quarter of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for customers, employees and the global economy. This action is being taken to support the efforts that the Federal Reserve is taking to moderate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and global markets by maintaining strong capital levels and liquidity to support customers, employees and shareholders.

U.S. Bancorp has the ability to reinstate the buyback program as circumstances warrant. It has consistently passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, demonstrating an ability – along with the banking industry – to continue lending and supporting the economy even during a severe economic downturn.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $495 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US BANCORP
03/13U.S. BANCORP : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
03/13US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Adjusts Some Products to Help Customers Affected by Covid..
DJ
03/13U.S. BANK : Announces Assistance for Customers Affected by coronavirus
BU
03/11US BANCORP DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/11US BANCORP : SEC Filing (S-3ASR) - Automatic Shelf Registration Statement by Wel..
PU
03/11US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/09Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil Prices--Update
DJ
03/09Correction to Article on Bank Stocks Tumbling
DJ
03/09Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil Prices
DJ
03/09US BANCORP : U.S. Bank and Fiserv sign agreement to simplify data exchange betwe..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 905 M
EBIT 2020 10 134 M
Net income 2020 6 411 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,70%
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,46x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,40x
Capitalization 56 439 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 56,18  $
Last Close Price 37,10  $
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations Services
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
David B. O'Maley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP-46.69%56 439
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.84%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group