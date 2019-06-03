Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Bancorp    USB

US BANCORP

(USB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

US Bancorp : U.S. Bank leader Ankit Bhatt named 2019 Digital Banker of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:19am EDT
American Banker recognized Bhatt for his leadership and results in the company's digital transformation.

Ankit Bhatt of U.S. Bank was named Digital Banker of the Year today by American Banker. The publication noted numerous factors in determining the award, including many positive leadership traits, a score of achievements and an ability to successfully build products that put customers first.

Bhatt joined U.S. Bank in 2017 as a key leader in U.S. Bank's enterprise-wide digital transformation efforts. Initiatives began shifting from incremental improvements that helped customers now, to making leaps to address future wants and needs. Bhatt led several high-profile initiatives during that time, the biggest of which was the complete rebuild and overhaul of the flagship U.S. Bank mobile app.

In the span of about a year, Bhatt led teams to concept, prototype, build, deploy, and re-deploy many iterations, which resulted in a brand-new U.S. Bank mobile app that was co-created every step of the way with customers. The app provides one of the most comprehensive and useful mobile banking app experiences, fueled by extensive research on how people use their mobile apps, an analysis of consumer needs and direct customer feedback. All of that was achieved in only nine months.

"We are both proud and impressed with everything Ankit and our teams have been able to achieve in the past few years in U.S. Bank's digital transformation," said Gareth Gaston, executive vice president of Omnichannel at U.S. Bank. "The many efforts are already paying off with great results and I know the best is still yet to come."

Bhatt was quick to recognize those on his team and partners across the bank. "I'm incredibly thankful for this recognition as Digital Banker of the Year," he said. "There is so much effort that goes into developing a groundbreaking new app and I can't imagine a better team and partners to work alongside to pull it all off."

A feature story on Bhatt appeared in the latest edition of American Banker. The full article is available on the American Banker website.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

Contact

Antoine J. LaFromboise
612.303.0793
antoine.lafromboise@usbank.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US BANCORP
10:19aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank leader Ankit Bhatt named 2019 Digital Banker of the Year
PU
10:06aU.S. BANK : Leader Ankit Bhatt Named Digital Banker of the Year
BU
09:06aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank Expands Relationship With Black Knight to Correspondent a..
PR
05/30Bank-Owned Early Warning Services Names Albert Ko Chief Executive
DJ
05/28US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/23U.S. BANCORP : to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
05/21U.S. BANCORP : to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conferenc..
BU
05/15U.S. BANK : Revolutionizes Home Borrowing Experience
BU
05/10US BANCORP DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/10U.S. BANCORP : to Speak at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 201..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 974 M
EBIT 2019 10 537 M
Net income 2019 6 800 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,70
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,38x
Capitalization 79 922 M
Chart US BANCORP
Duration : Period :
US Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 55,2 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Cecere Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffry H. von Gillern Vice Chairman-Technology & Operations
Terrance R. Dolan Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jason Witty Chief Information Security Officer & EVP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US BANCORP9.85%79 922
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.54%343 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%281 049
BANK OF AMERICA7.95%252 918
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.58%214 924
WELLS FARGO-3.71%199 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About