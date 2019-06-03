US Bancorp : U.S. Bank leader Ankit Bhatt named 2019 Digital Banker of the Year

Ankit Bhatt of U.S. Bank was named Digital Banker of the Year today by American Banker. The publication noted numerous factors in determining the award, including many positive leadership traits, a score of achievements and an ability to successfully build products that put customers first.

Bhatt joined U.S. Bank in 2017 as a key leader in U.S. Bank's enterprise-wide digital transformation efforts. Initiatives began shifting from incremental improvements that helped customers now, to making leaps to address future wants and needs. Bhatt led several high-profile initiatives during that time, the biggest of which was the complete rebuild and overhaul of the flagship U.S. Bank mobile app.

In the span of about a year, Bhatt led teams to concept, prototype, build, deploy, and re-deploy many iterations, which resulted in a brand-new U.S. Bank mobile app that was co-created every step of the way with customers. The app provides one of the most comprehensive and useful mobile banking app experiences, fueled by extensive research on how people use their mobile apps, an analysis of consumer needs and direct customer feedback. All of that was achieved in only nine months.

"We are both proud and impressed with everything Ankit and our teams have been able to achieve in the past few years in U.S. Bank's digital transformation," said Gareth Gaston, executive vice president of Omnichannel at U.S. Bank. "The many efforts are already paying off with great results and I know the best is still yet to come."

Bhatt was quick to recognize those on his team and partners across the bank. "I'm incredibly thankful for this recognition as Digital Banker of the Year," he said. "There is so much effort that goes into developing a groundbreaking new app and I can't imagine a better team and partners to work alongside to pull it all off."

A feature story on Bhatt appeared in the latest edition of American Banker. The full article is available on the American Banker website.

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

