Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOLLAR INDEX : Euro falls to three-week low as markets prepare for ECB caution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:16am EST
Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro fell to a three-week low on Thursday before a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers may express caution about slowing economic growth.

The ECB is expected to reaffirm it plans to raise interest rates by the end of the year, but traders will focus on how explicitly the central bank acknowledges the slowdown.

The euro has lost around 1.6 percent of its value over the past two weeks as investors bet the ECB will keep monetary policy accommodative for an extended period.

The euro weakened further on Thursday after a survey showed French business activity fell unexpectedly this month. Germany, France and Italy, the euro zone's biggest economies, barely grew in the fourth quarter.

If the weaker-than-expected economic activity leads ECB President Mario Draghi to point to a potentially longer lasting slowdown, that could hurt the euro.

"We see a risk of modest dovish bias from Draghi today given the long stream of soft euro zone data and look for the euro to test $1.1310," said ING FX strategist Petr Krpata.

At 1200 GMT the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.133 <EUR=EBS>, its lowest since Jan 3.

The ECB holds its first meeting of the year as concerns are growing about global trade tensions and Brexit.

Sterling traded 0.4 percent lower at $1.3022, sliding off Monday's two-month highs as traders bet Britain would avoid a chaotic exit from the European Union.

Some analysts expect limited upside for sterling. Philip Wee, currency strategist at DBS, says most of sterling's gains are caused by the unwinding of short positions. He sees sterling capped in the range of $1.3170-1.3240.

Since Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement with the European Union was rejected by lawmakers last week, lawmakers have been trying to find to resolve the crisis, but no option has the majority support of parliament.

The dollar index <.DXY>, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, was up 0.3 percent at 96.406. Concerns over global growth, the U.S. government shutdown and the U.S.-Sino trade dispute continue to restrain the dollar.

The Aussie dollar was a big mover on Thursday, trading down 0.6 percent at $0.7104 after National Australia Bank said it would raise mortgage rates by 12 to 16 basis points. Earlier, solid jobs data helped the Aussie to rise.

(Additional reporting by Vatsal Srivastava; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Tom Finn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:18aCopper Slips as Economic Worries Persist
DJ
07:16aDOLLAR INDEX : Euro falls to three-week low as markets prepare for ECB caution
RE
05:30aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
05:11aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
12:37aChina's yuan lifted by weak dollar; month-end settlements limit gains
RE
01/23DOLLAR INDEX : hampered by global growth, trade war worries; Aussie slips
RE
01/23US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weak as trade, growth worries cloud outlook
RE
01/23Stocks seesaw, dollar off; global, U.S. worries weigh
RE
01/23Stocks seesaw, dollar off; global, U.S. worries weigh
RE
01/23CURRENCIES : Dollar Continues Slide As Risk Appetite Sours
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.