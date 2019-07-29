Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOLLAR INDEX : Yen trades near three-week low before BOJ, Fed meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 08:32pm EDT
Illustration photo of Japan Yen and U.S. Dollar notes

TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen held near a three-week low on Tuesday as pared expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve cuts supported the dollar and ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting, which is seen as a key test for policymakers amid a global monetary easing cycle.

The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at a meeting ending later on Tuesday, but some investors say there is a chance Japan's central bank could change its forward guidance to reassure traders that rates will remain low.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar traded near a two-month high. The U.S. Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but this is more likely to be a one-off than the first in a series of several rate cuts.

The pound hit a new 28-month low early in Asia trade as investors grew increasingly nervous about the prospects of a no-deal Brexit under new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Monetary policy is likely to set the tone for currency markets in coming months as central banks from Australia, New Zealand, Europe and possibly Britain are expected to cut rates due to low inflation and risks to global economic growth.

"The BOJ may not have much influence on the currency market because of their limited policy options," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"We need to focus on how the Fed views the U.S. economic outlook, because Fed Reserver Chairman Jerome Powell is still optimistic about the economy. This could lead to a bounce in yields and the dollar."

The yen <JPY=EBS> was quoted at 108.835 per dollar, close to a three-week low of 108.900 reached on Monday.

The market consensus is for the BOJ to maintain a pledge to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0% via aggressive bond purchases.

Some investors, however, see a possibility the BOJ may tweak its forward guidance and commit to keeping rates ultra-low over a longer-term horizon.

Currently, the BOJ commits to maintaining rates at current extremely low levels "for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020".

The BOJ's decision is expected 0300-0500 GMT.

The dollar index <.DXY> was little changed at 98.074, near a two-month high of 98.165.

The Fed is forecast to cut its target interest rate range on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 2.00%-2.25%.

Investors previously saw the chance of an even more aggressive 50-basis point cut, according to interest rate swaps, but these expectations have dissipated as data has shown the U.S. economy is not as weak as some feared.

Sterling briefly slipped to $1.2209, the lowest since March 2017.

There is a growing risk of a no-deal Brexit where Britain exits the European Union without a trade deal in place. There is also a chance that new Prime Minister Johnson will call an early election.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:32pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen trades near three-week low before BOJ, Fed meetings
RE
05:54pPound Falls Against Dollar Amid Brexit Fears -- Update
DJ
04:46pSterling slumps on 'no-deal Brexit' worries; stocks dip
RE
04:43pSterling slumps on 'no-deal Brexit' worries; stocks dip
RE
04:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Small Gain But S&P 500, Nasdaq Retreat From Records..
DJ
04:42pSterling slumps on 'no-deal Brexit' worries; stocks dip
RE
03:42pDollar holds at two-month high, Brexit kicks pound to 28-month low
RE
03:41pDollar holds at two-month high, Brexit kicks pound to 28-month low
RE
12:33pPound Falls Against Dollar Amid Brexit Fears
DJ
10:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sprint, T-Mobile, Refinitiv, Pfizer
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group