Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOLLAR INDEX : edges up ahead of potentially market-moving Trump trade speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 04:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

The dollar was stronger against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders grew optimistic ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he is expected to again postpone imposing tariffs on European Union autos.

Trump's speech to the Economic Club of New York is expected to be market-moving as he is scheduled to discuss U.S. trade policy. Currency traders will also be listening for hints about the Trump administration's long-running trade war with China, and any progress towards the "phase one" trade deal.

"The market has obviously been quite wary about whether a phase one deal is on or not - a lot of hopes are being placed on this speech one way or another," said Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank.

"We just don't know which way he's going to go," she said, as Trump can be "very impulsive" and therefore difficult to predict.

"I suspect that he will provide just enough encouragement to indicate that there is reason to be hopeful, without probably saying that it's a done deal," Foley said.

Versus a basket of currencies, the global dollar index rose 0.1%.

The dollar strengthened against safe haven currencies: it was up 0.2% against both the Japanese yen <JPY=EBS> and the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> in early London trading.

The euro was down by 0.1% against the dollar at $1.10225 <EUR=EBS>, close to the four-week low of $1.10165 it fell to last week.

The New Zealand dollar was down 0.5% at 0.6335 versus the U.S. dollar, only slightly recovered from the low of $0.6323 it reached last week <NZD=D3> after a central bank survey showed the country's near-term inflation expectations dropped, increasing traders' expectations of a rate cut this week.

The offshore Chinese yuan was flat against the dollar at around 7, a threshold it crossed for the first time in August <CNH=EBS>. The yuan weakened on political unrest in Hong Kong, as well as because of weak economic data in mainland China.

In Hong Kong, riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the most dramatic unrest to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that stopping the violence is the most important thing and that the United States, United Kingdom and other countries should not interfere.

The dollar was boosted last week when comments from the Chinese trade ministry were interpreted as a sign of progress on rolling back China-U.S. tariffs, causing traders to dump safe-haven currencies like the yen.

However, uncertainty hit again on Friday when Trump said that he had not agreed to reduce tariffs.

By Elizabeth Howcroft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:23aDOLLAR INDEX : edges up ahead of potentially market-moving Trump trade speech
RE
04:22aDollar edges up ahead of potentially market-moving Trump trade speech
RE
11/11Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
RE
11/11Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
RE
11/11U.S. dollar lower on mixed trade signals
RE
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Alibaba, Boeing, Apple
11/11Asian shares a sea of red as HK chaos hits sentiment
RE
11/08U.S. Government Bonds Fall Despite Trump Comments on China Tariffs
DJ
11/08Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
11/08Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group