Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOLLAR INDEX : gains as dismal European economic data hurts euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:42pm EDT
U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Monday after dismal European manufacturing and services data elevated concerns about the state of the euro zone economy, even as U.S. economic data came in mixed.

Euro zone business growth stalled this month, a survey showed on Monday, dragged down by shrinking activity in powerhouse Germany, where a manufacturing recession deepened unexpectedly.

Monday's downbeat survey results come less than two weeks after the European Central Bank pledged indefinite stimulus to revive the 19-country currency bloc's ailing economy.

IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), sank to 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August and was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted a reading of 51.9.

"The eurozone flash PMI dashed hope that the worst was past and supports those that were calling for bold ECB action," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, LLC, said in a note.

The euro was 0.22% lower against the greenback at $1.0993.

The euro zone economy is not showing any convincing sign of a rebound and a persistent downturn in manufacturing risked infecting the rest of the economy, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. employment in the services sector shrank for the first time in 9-1/2 years in September, IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) showed.

Data also showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in September, topping expectations.

The dollar has held up well in recent months as investors are attracted to its relatively high yield and the strength of the U.S. economy.

Speculators boosted their net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to a five-week high, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was 0.1% higher at 98.615, its highest since Sept. 12.

Sterling slipped 0.34% to trade close to a one-week low as investors looked for signs of progress in Britain's Brexit talks and awaited a Supreme Court ruling on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Queen Elizabeth over his reasons for suspending parliament this month.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alistair Bell and Tom Brown)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
03:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Gains As Downbeat Eurozone Data Highlights Global Slowdo..
DJ
03:42pDOLLAR INDEX : gains as dismal European economic data hurts euro
RE
09:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Thomas Cook, WeWork, Boeing, Atlantia
09:47aDollar gains as dismal economic data hurts euro
RE
09/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Lower After U.S-China Trade Concerns Rattle Marke..
DJ
09/20Stimulus supports stocks, oil heads higher
RE
09/19Global shares edge up after Fed rate cut, oil prices gain
RE
09/19Shares edge up after Fed rate cut, oil prices gain
RE
09/19MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lose Steam To End Near Unchanged After S&P 500 Nears ..
DJ
09/19U.S. Government Bonds Steady After Fed Moves to Stabilize Markets
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group