Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

DOLLAR INDEX : near one-month high as Italy woes take toll on euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Bundles of banknotes of U.S. Dollar are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar stood near a one-month high against its peers on Wednesday as concerns as political wrangling over Italy's budget plan rattled market sentiment and weighed on the euro.

The greenback rose as the euro slumped after a senior Italian lawmaker said most of the country's problems would be solved if it returned to a national currency of its own.

The euro was little changed at $1.1550 in Asian trade after retreating to a six-week low of $1.1505 overnight.

The Italian lawmaker, Claudio Borghi, later back-pedalled on his comments. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also said the euro was "unrenouncable."

Still, that was not enough to prompt a strong bounce for the euro, which has been stung recently by worries over heavily indebted Italy's budget situation.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was steady at 95.468 <.DXY> after scaling 95.744 overnight, its highest since Sept. 4 as Italian concerns chilled investor risk sentiment in the broader markets and raised demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.

The yen, another safe-haven currency, also gained against peers such as the euro, dollar and Australian dollar.

The greenback last stood at 113.62 yen, having pulled back from an 11-month high of 114.06 reached on Monday.

"The slip by European currencies in the wake of the latest Italian concerns has lifted the dollar. But a larger component of the dollar's recent rise comes from fundamental factors fortified after the Fed's rate hike," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar index has advanced about 1.4 percent since last Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and said it foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year and one in 2020.

"U.S. data due later today such as the non-manufacturing ISM index and Friday's jobs report will provide a chance to see if the economy is performing in line with the Fed's views," Ishikawa said.

The pound was little changed at $1.2981 <GBP=D4> after dropping on Tuesday to $1.2941, its weakest since Sept. 10, as conflicts over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan escalated.

The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7189 <AUD=D4> after sliding the previous day to a two-week trough of $0.7162. The Aussie, sensitive to shifts in global risk sentiment, was hit as equities sold off on worries over Italy.

In the near term, Australian dollar risks probably remain to the downside, given the confluence of the recent Fed meeting, the U.S. review of China tariffs and Italy budget risks, currency strategists at Westpac wrote.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02:39aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Italy weighs on global stocks, but Dow bucks trend ..
RE
10/02Dow Industrials Hit New Record
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Italy weighs on global stocks, but Dow bucks trend ..
RE
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Italy weighs on global stocks, but Dow bucks trend ..
RE
10/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes At Record For The 14th Time In 2018 Even As Trade..
DJ
10/02CURRENCIES : Euro Slumps As Italian Budget Turmoil Deepens
DJ
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Uncertainty Weighs on Overseas..
DJ
10/02Italian Budget,Trade Concerns Weigh on Markets
DJ
10/02Italian Budget Concerns Weigh on European Markets
DJ
10/02Italian Budget Concerns Weigh on European Markets
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.