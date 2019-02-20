Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOLLAR INDEX : steady after Fed minutes, trade issues back in view

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:47pm EST
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar held gains on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting revived expectations for a possible U.S. rate hike this year while investors shifted their focus back to trade issues for fresh directional cues.

The greenback had edged up against the yen and trimmed losses versus the euro late on Wednesday after the Fed, in the minutes of its latest meeting in January, said the U.S. economy and its labor market remained strong, prompting some expectations of at least one more interest rate hike this year.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 96.500.

The Fed caught markets off guard last month after it took a dovish turn in its commentary, widely read as a sign it would suspend a three-year campaign to raise interest rates.

"The dollar drew some lift as the minutes appeared to have appeased market participants who were clinging to views that the Fed would hike rates one more time this year - but all in all, the minutes were in line with what the Fed said in January," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank.

"The market's focal point will now shift back to trade. The U.S.-China trade negotiation deadline could be extended and that may mean Europe and Japan could be faced with trade issues."

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would impose tariffs on European car imports if it cannot reach a trade deal with the European Union.

The dollar was a shade weaker at 110.785 yen after rising 0.25 percent overnight.

The euro was little changed at $1.1345 after being nudged off a two-week high of $1.1371 scaled earlier on Wednesday.

The pound dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3039 after pulling back from a near three-week high of $1.3109 touched the previous day.

Sterling took a knock after three lawmakers defected from British Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservative party in a move that could undermine her Brexit strategy.

The pound was also weighed after Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it may downgrade the United Kingdom's "AA" debt rating based on growing Brexit uncertainty.

The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7169 and in reach of a two-week peak of $0.7183 brushed on Wednesday.

The Aussie had risen the previous day as hints of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks lifted the Chinese yuan.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:47pDOLLAR INDEX : steady after Fed minutes, trade issues back in view
RE
05:11pStocks rise on U.S.-China trade hopes; oil up again
RE
05:08pGlobal stocks rise on U.S.-China trade hopes; oil up again
RE
05:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
03:11pCURRENCIES : Dollar Pares Losses As Fed Minutes Show Internal Split On Rate-hike..
DJ
03:08pJANUARY FOMC MINUTES : Little risk in pause
RE
03:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
02:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
11:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up as Investors Track Trade Talks
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.