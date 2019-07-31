Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar hits two-year high vs euro as Powell rules out prolonged easing cycle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A packet of U.S. five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a two-year peak against the euro and hit a two-month high versus the yen on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out a lengthy easing cycle after delivering the first rate cut since the financial crisis.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut rates by 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risks including trade friction.

At a press conference after the Fed's decision, Powell said "it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts." At the same time, he said, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

Traders still see one more rate cut this year. Powell's remarks, however, slashed expectations the Fed is prepared to lower rates well into next year.

"The comments by Powell were not particularly dovish, so this is confirmation that this is a small insurance cut," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"This outcome limits the dollar's downside from here. Rate cuts will be on the small side, but this still strengthens the case for a prolonged U.S. economic expansion, which is positive for the dollar long term."

The dollar index <.DXY> against a basket of six major currencies was last quoted at 98.516, close to a two-year high of 98.683 reached on Wednesday.

The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.2% to $1.1052 early in Asian trade to reach the lowest since May 16, 2017.

While financial markets had widely expected the Fed to reduce its key overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%, many traders had looked for clearer confirmation of more rate cuts from Powell.

A day prior to the Fed's meeting, traders had forecast a 35% chance of three cuts by the end of the year. On Wednesday afternoon that figure had fallen to 12%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Against the yen the dollar rose 0.4% to a two-month high of 109.165 yen.

Elsewhere in currency markets, sterling fell against the dollar toward a two-year low on the growing risk of a no-deal Brexit, but the focus will shift to a Bank of England meeting later on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters are almost certain that the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee will vote 9-0 to keep rates on hold at 0.75%. But it is less clear how Governor Mark Carney will tackle the challenge posed by the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without provisional trading agreements.

Sterling was down 0.3% at $1.2142, near a two-year low of $1.2120. Sterling tumbled 4.2% last month, its worst monthly performance since October 2016, due to growing speculation Britain will go through with a no-deal Brexit.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.39% 74.725 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.13% 132.37 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.27% 82.687 Delayed Quote.2.75%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.9112 Delayed Quote.2.05%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.14% 120.647 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.1043 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.08% 0.9122 Delayed Quote.1.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.37% 71.532 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.36% 109.253 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.11% 98.16 End-of-day quote.1.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:33pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
08:45pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
08:44pDollar hits two-year high vs euro as Powell rules out prolonged easing cycle
RE
08:43pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
08:06pFed Cuts Rates by a Quarter Point in Precautionary Move--2nd Update
DJ
06:14pINSTANT VIEW : U.S. markets gyrate after Fed cuts rates, stocks fall
RE
06:04pFed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more
RE
06:03pFed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more
RE
05:15pDollar jumps, stocks fall after Fed rate outlook; pound stalls
RE
05:04pDollar jumps, stocks fall after Fed rate outlook; pound stalls
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group