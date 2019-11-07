Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar holds gains on progress in U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:32pm EST
An employee of a bank counts US dollar notes at a branch in Hanoi

The dollar held on to its gains versus the yen and the Swiss franc on Friday as a China-U.S. agreement to roll back tariffs on each others' goods supported riskier assets, even as some reports suggest a preliminary trade pact is far from a done deal.

The yen also nursed losses against the euro and the Australian dollar as progress in resolving a 16-month long trade war between the world's two largest economies weakened demand for safe havens.

China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed, officials from both sides said on Thursday.

However, there is still some scepticism about a trade deal as officials inside and outside the White House have bristled at the notion of giving up punitive tariffs.

Muddying the water further, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel in an interview on Thursday that the United States is "very, very optimistic" about reaching a trade deal with China soon.

Sterling traded near a two-week low after two Bank of England unexpectedly voted to cut interest rates due to uncertainties posed by Britain's fraught exit from the European Union.

The remaining seven policy makers on the board voted to keep policy unchanged, but Governor Mark Carney and others said they would consider a cut in the future.

On the whole, sentiment is likely to remain supportive for the dollar, equities and other risky assets as a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war removes a huge risk to the global economic outlook.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 98.136, up 1% this week.

"The overall tone is risk-on, which is a positive for the dollar and a negative for the yen," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBI Securities Co in Tokyo.

"We can see this in other markets, which is why stocks are so strong. We still need to figure out when the United States and China will sign this deal, but the mood so far is supportive for markets."

Trump has used tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods as his primary weapon in a trade war that has hurt global growth and rattled financial markets in the past year.

The dollar held steady at 109.34 yen <JPY=EBS> in Asia on Friday, close to a five-month high, and is headed for a 1.1% gain for the week.

The greenback <CHF=EBS> edged higher to 0.9953 Swiss franc, on course for a 1% gain.

The pound traded a $1.2815, close to the lowest since Oct. 24. Cable was on course for a 1% decline this week.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to vote unanimously to keep Bank Rate at 0.75%.

The announcement of the 7-2 split weighed on sterling as market odds on a cut next year rose as high as 80%.

To date, the BoE has resisted following the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in cutting its main interest rate, but the outcome of Thursday's meeting suggests the BoE is poised to change its stance on monetary policy.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.17% 0.9074 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.27% 75.224 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.10% 1.081 Delayed Quote.3.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.18% 0.68511 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.22% 0.68847 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.15% 1.86056 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.10% 139.953 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.07% 82.895 Delayed Quote.3.25%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.21% 1.60461 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 120.709 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.10481 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.07% 0.9108 Delayed Quote.1.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 69.586 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. -1.23% 2405 End-of-day quote.16.58%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.03% 109.257 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.27% 98.21 End-of-day quote.1.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
08:32pDollar holds gains on progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:55pStocks close in on record highs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
07:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U...
DJ
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Climb on Signs of Progress in U..
DJ
04:39pStocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
04:34pGlobal stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
04:32pStocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Climb on Signs of Progress in U..
DJ
03:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Climb on Signs of Progress in U..
DJ
01:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Climb on Signs of Progress in U..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group