Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar stable, markets torn between upbeat data and virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:43am EDT
A U.S. Dollar banknote

By Julien Ponthus

The dollar held on to modest gains on Tuesday as upbeat U.S. home sales and Chinese factory data left traders torn between optimism about global growth rebounding and fears a surge in new COVID-19 cases could jeopardise a swift V-shaped recovery.

California and Texas saw record rises in new infections on Monday while in Britain, a reinforced lockdown was imposed in the city of Leicester.

News on the economic front was far better with Wall Street getting a boost from the U.S. housing market quickly recovering in May from a plunge triggered by the pandemic.

A warning from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the outlook for the world's biggest economy was "extraordinarily uncertain", however, kept investors on their toes.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was up 0.27% at 97.686 while the euro <EUR=EBS> lost 0.3% at $1.1209.

Over the quarter, the European currency staged a 1.7% comeback after falling by a similar margin during the first three months of the year marked by the coronavirus financial market crash.

"Markets are jumpy. Tension remains between economic and virus pickup," said Moh Siong Sim, an FX analyst at the Bank of Singapore.

The safe-haven Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> slipped marginally. The dollar rose 0.1% against the franc to 0.9521 while it was also climbed against the Japanese yen, another currency considered a safe store of value, and last up 0.1% to 107.715 yen,

Earlier the Chinese yuan and the Australian dollar gained slightly after a survey showed China's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June, beating expectations of slowdown from last month.

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.072 per dollar <CNH=EBS> while the Aussie dropped 0.2% to $0.6854 <AUD=D3>.

The market shrugged off news that China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong. That came after the United States earlier began eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law.

"With most of the majors sitting mid-range versus the greenback, the lack of trading winds looks set to continue", wrote Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst at Oanda to his clients.

Worries about a blowout in British public spending kept the pound under pressure.

Sterling traded at $1.2283 <GBP=D4> after sliding to a one-month low of $1.2252 on Monday on concerns about how Britain's government would pay for its planned infrastructure programme following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise to increase spending.

Ongoing concerns about Britain's ability to seal a trade pact with the European Union also weighed.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.13% 0.93732 Delayed Quote.3.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.26% 73.77 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.12% 1.06992 Delayed Quote.2.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.30% 0.65216 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.34% 0.68512 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.06% 1.79214 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.14% 1.63772 Delayed Quote.2.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.12211 Delayed Quote.0.09%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.07427 Delayed Quote.1.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:43aDollar stable, markets torn between upbeat data and virus fears
RE
06/29Safe-haven currencies soften as signs of recovery fan risk appetite
RE
06/29Wall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
06/29Wall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
06/29Dollar edges higher before quarter-end
RE
06/29Dollar edges higher before quarter-end
RE
06/29Wall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
06/26Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
06/26Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
06/26Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group