Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar weakens as stocks gain; Norway's crown jumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 04:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this picture illustration

By Julien Ponthus

The dollar edged down on Monday as optimism about the re-opening of economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic boosted risk appetite, lifting commodity currencies such as the Norwegian krone.

The gradual easing of lockdowns has fuelled optimism across global markets despite fresh trade tensions between the United States and China.

"Markets are quietly risk-on overnight", said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The dollar index drifted 0.05% lower at 100.28. The Norwegian krone was lifted by rising oil prices, supported by output cuts and signs of a recovery in demand.

Against the dollar, the krone <NOK=D3> jumped 0.6% to 10.1860. Other commodity currencies also rose and gold gained more than 1% to its highest in over seven years.

Gains in stocks also lifted other major currencies such as the Australian dollar, which was up <AUD=D3> half a percent at $0.6446 and the euro <EUR=D3> gained 0.05% to $1.0827.

Against the yen, the U.S. currency lost about 0.2% at 107.20 per dollar after data showed Japan slipped into recession for the first time since 2015. Policymakers are bracing for the nation's worst postwar slump.

Investors were also looking to Purchasing Managers' Index surveys due across major economies later this week for the next insight into the outlook.

The pound stood at 89.35 pence per euro and was under pressure at $1.2107 after a week-long deadlock over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and increasing focus on the possibility of negative rates.

The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, did not rule such a move, in an interview with the Telegraph newspaper published on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.22% 0.90721 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.48% 69.162 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.08245 Delayed Quote.3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.46% 0.62722 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.45% 0.6451 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.14% 1.87764 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.31% 129.866 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.25% 76.236 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.48% 1.67568 Delayed Quote.5.52%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.89242 Delayed Quote.5.68%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.02% 115.9 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -0.67% 10.97957 Delayed Quote.12.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.08134 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
EURO HOLDINGS -1.37% 0.72 End-of-day quote.0.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.01% 0.9069 Delayed Quote.1.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.05% 33.86 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.51% 63.894 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
UNION CORPORATION 7.74% 5570 End-of-day quote.2.20%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.02% 107.192 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
WTI 1.79% 31.062 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
04:10aDollar weakens as stocks gain; Norway's crown jumps
RE
05/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S...
RE
05/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S...
RE
05/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S...
RE
05/15Dollar notches small weekly gain after weak U.S. data
RE
05/15Dollar notches small weekly gain after weak U.S. data
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14Equities edge higher, bonds rise on hopes of stimulus
RE
05/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group