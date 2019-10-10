Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sterling shines on Brexit hopes, yen eases on trade optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:58pm EDT
British Pound Sterling banknotes are pictured at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and optimistic comments from Europe on Brexit pushed back the safe-haven yen and lifted the British pound and euro early on Friday.

Sterling was the biggest mover overnight, jumping 2% to a two-week high versus the dollar and posting its largest daily percentage gain in seven months on hopes of a Brexit resolution.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday a Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October to allow the United Kingdom to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion, after what he called a very positive meeting with Boris Johnson.

Ireland is a major factor in the prolonged Brexit impasse.

Sterling last traded at $1.2431 <GBP=D4>, having risen up to $1.2469 on Thursday.

Against the euro, the pound also rose to two-week highs of 0.8831 pound to the euro <EURGBP=D4> on Thursday and last stood at 0.8858.

The euro also gained against the dollar, rising to $1.1007. It had climbed as high as $1.1034 in U.S. trade on Thursday, its strongest in almost three weeks.

That helped to send the dollar index <=USD> to 98.709, a low last seen on Sept. 25.

Also undermining the dollar, data showed on Thursday U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in October.

The yen eased to 107.92 yen to the dollar, having shed about 0.45% the previous day.

Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday, as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that his team had a "very, very good negotiation with China," and reiterated his plans to meet with Liu at the White House on Friday.

"Prospect of an interim deal were also boosted overnight following reports that President Trump was planning to meet Vice Premier Liu He on Friday," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, said in a report.

The Chinese yuan was also buoyed, with offshore yuan traded at 7.105 yuan per dollar, having hit a three-week high of 7.0990 to the dollar the previous day.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.22% 73.104 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.6765 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.20% 134.379 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 81.28 Delayed Quote.0.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.88511 Delayed Quote.0.03%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.14% 118.949 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.10067 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.08% 0.9218 Delayed Quote.3.45%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.14% 28.02 End-of-day quote.16.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.05% 68.273 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 7.1038 Delayed Quote.3.43%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.15% 108.066 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.44% 98.68 End-of-day quote.2.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:14pAsian shares firm as "very good" trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
08:58pSterling shines on Brexit hopes, yen eases on trade optimism
RE
06:15pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
05:44pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
05:42pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
05:19pDollar falters as safe-haven bid dims on Brexit, trade deal optimism
RE
05:10pDollar falters as safe-haven bid dims on Brexit, trade deal optimism
RE
04:49pDollar falters as safe-haven bid dims on Brexit, trade deal optimism
RE
02:23pMarkets dance to Trump's trade tunes
RE
12:00pSouth African rand stronger as dollar dips, stocks up
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group