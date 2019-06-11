Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Dollar Index : Dollar near 11-week low on Fed easing bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hung near an 11-week low against its peers on Wednesday, weighed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates some time in the next few months.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was flat at 96.698, trading just above the 96.459 level it hit on Monday, its lowest since March 25.

The index has been under pressure following a sharp decline in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, which fell to near two-year lows on Friday after a soft U.S. jobs report raised expectations for an interest rate cut by the Fed.

Investor focus is now on the Fed's next policy meeting on June 18-19 and what kind of signals the central bank could offer on the direction of monetary policy.

"The market has priced in a rate cut by the Fed to a significant degree," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"So the market is waiting for next week's Fed meeting as a chance to see by how much and for how long it is ready to ease policy."

Expectations for a central bank rate cut this year rose last week after a number of Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, hinted they were open to easing monetary policy.

The euro was steady at $1.1328 and in close reach of a three-month peak of $1.1348 scaled on Friday.

The single currency was little affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that Europe was devaluing the euro, which has gained roughly 1.4% against the dollar so far in June.

"The Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage," Trump tweeted on Tuesday without offering any evidence.

The dollar was little changed at 108.495 yen. The greenback has crawled off a five-month low of 107.810 plumbed a week ago when risk aversion in the broader markets heightened demand for the safe-haven yen.

China's yuan was steady in offshore trade at 6.9259 per dollar after bouncing back the previous day from seven-month lows.

The yuan had risen on Tuesday after China's central bank said it would sell yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong in late June, in a move that some market analysts believed was aimed at stemming a sharp decline in the yuan.

An escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict has weighed heavily on the yuan this year.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:49pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar near 11-week low on Fed easing bets
RE
05:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Weigh Trade Against M..
DJ
04:32pEquities rally dissipates as trade optimism fades, yield curve flattens
RE
04:31pEquities rally dissipates as trade optimism fades, yield curve flattens
RE
03:41pInflation Fears Fade Amid Bond Rally, Rise in Rate Cut Bets
DJ
02:30pDollar dips modestly as trade, data in focus
RE
02:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Weigh Trade Against ..
DJ
01:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Weigh Trade Against ..
DJ
11:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as China Plans New Stimulus
DJ
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as China Plans New Stimulus Measur..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About