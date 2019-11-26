Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Japanese Yen (USD/JPY)    USDJPY   

US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar gives back some gains from US-China trade deal optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 06:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

The U.S. dollar gave up earlier gains as some of the optimism over a U.S.-China trade agreement faded on Tuesday.

The U.S. currency had jumped to a two-week high against the safe-haven Japanese yen in Asian trading.

The euro held steady versus the dollar even though the mood among German consumers rose unexpectedly heading into December, suggesting that household spending will continue to prop up growth in Europe's biggest economy at the end of the year.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed issues related to phase one of a trade agreement and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues.

On Monday, China's Global Times said the two countries were very close to a phase-one deal.

The dollar was last trading neutral at 108.98 yen <JPY=EBS>, after rising as high as 109.205, its highest since Nov. 12.

The euro was also flat versus the dollar at $1.1017 <EUR=EBS>, not far from the 11-day low of $1.1004 it reached on Monday.

Prices in the derivatives market showed that market participants do not expect big moves in the common currency.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility has fallen to 4.15/4.40%, the lowest in five years. Three-month volatility fell to a record low of 4.4/4.6%, suggesting traders do not see the main currency pair diverging from current levels.

GRAPHIC: FX volatility https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9161/9073/FX%20vol.png

The Chinese yuan - the currency most sensitive to the U.S.-China trade war - had risen to a one-week high of 7.0181 against the dollar, but was last trading at 7.0399 <CNH=EBS>.

"China and U.S. agreed on a framework to resolve their phase-one issue, which is just a way of saying that they did admin work," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The next deadline for market participants to watch is Dec. 15, according to analysts. That is when the U.S. threatened to impose 15% tariffs on $160 billion of imports from China.

Last week, the Chinese government invited Lighthizer and Mnuchin to Beijing for face-to-face talks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, MUFG analysts believe that dollar/yen does not hold much upside potential going forward given the the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields have fallen to around 1.75% from 1.97% earlier this month.

"It continues to suggest that further upside for USD/JPY in the near-term will prove more challenging especially as global yields have already lost upward momentum," MUFG analysts said in a note to clients.

Overall, currency trading is slowing before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with traders increasingly pricing in tighter trading ranges for major currencies, based on implied volatilities.

The dollar/yen's three-month volatility stood at 4.775/5.025%, the lowest since late April and near its historical lows above 4%. Three-month volatility on the Australian dollar dropped to a five-year low of 6.12/6.42%.

By Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (
11/25Trade optimism lifts dollar to one-week high vs yen, pound rises
RE
11/25Kiwi leads faint risk rally, Brexit promise lifts sterling
RE
11/18Dollar drops as report casts doubts on trade deal
RE
11/12Views shift sharply on whether BOJ's next move will be easing or tapering
RE
11/12Dollar stalls after Trump speech reveals little on trade
RE
11/11Japan's Nikkei edges up on exporters, TOPIX falls
RE
11/11U.S. dollar lower on mixed trade signals
RE
11/07Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
10/31Investors Flee South African Rand Ahead of Rating Review -- Update
DJ
10/27Dollar supported before Fed meeting, Brexit delay in focus
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group