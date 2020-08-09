France's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron
will host U.S. President Donald Trump and other political
leaders on Sunday for a U.N.-endorsed donors' conference by
video to raise emergency relief for Lebanon following this
week's massive explosion in Beirut.
Lebanon was already mired in deep political and economic
crisis when the blast ripped through its main port on Tuesday,
killing 158 people, injuring more than 6,000 and destroying a
swathe of the city.
Rebuilding Beirut could run into the billions of dollars.
Economists forecast the blast could wipe up to 25% off of the
country's GDP.
Many Lebanese are angry at the government's response and say
the disaster highlighted the negligence of a corrupt political
elite. Protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut and
trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on
Saturday.
Macron visited Beirut on Thursday, the first world leader to
do so after the explosion, and promised the Lebanese people
humanitarian aid would come but that profound political reform
was needed to resolve the country's problems and secure longer
term support.
"I guarantee you, this (reconstruction) aid will not go to
corrupt hands," Macron told the throngs who greeted him.
There has been an outpouring of sympathy for Lebanon from
around the world this week and many countries have sent
immediate humanitarian support such as a medical supplies, but
there has been an absence of aid commitments so far.
Trump will participate in the video-link conference.
"Everyone wants to help!" he tweeted.
Germany will commit an additional 10 million euros ($11.79
million) in emergency aid on top of the rescue contributions
already underway, its foreign minister said.
A Macron aide declined on Saturday to set a target for the
conference. Emergency aid was needed for reconstruction, food
aid, medical equipment and schools and hospitals, the official
said.
Representatives of Britain, the European Union, China,
Russia, Egypt and Jordan are expected to join the conference,
hosted by Macron from his summer retreat on the French Riviera.
Israel and Iran will not take part, the Elysee Palace official
said.
($1 = 0.8485 euros)
(Reporting by Richard Lough and Michel Rose
Editing by Frances Kerry)