Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

France's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 03:38am EDT

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Donald Trump and other political leaders on Sunday for a U.N.-endorsed donors' conference by video to raise emergency relief for Lebanon following this week's massive explosion in Beirut.

Lebanon was already mired in deep political and economic crisis when the blast ripped through its main port on Tuesday, killing 158 people, injuring more than 6,000 and destroying a swathe of the city.

Rebuilding Beirut could run into the billions of dollars. Economists forecast the blast could wipe up to 25% off of the country's GDP.

Many Lebanese are angry at the government's response and say the disaster highlighted the negligence of a corrupt political elite. Protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut and trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on Saturday.

Macron visited Beirut on Thursday, the first world leader to do so after the explosion, and promised the Lebanese people humanitarian aid would come but that profound political reform was needed to resolve the country's problems and secure longer term support.

"I guarantee you, this (reconstruction) aid will not go to corrupt hands," Macron told the throngs who greeted him.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy for Lebanon from around the world this week and many countries have sent immediate humanitarian support such as a medical supplies, but there has been an absence of aid commitments so far.

Trump will participate in the video-link conference.

"Everyone wants to help!" he tweeted.

Germany will commit an additional 10 million euros ($11.79 million) in emergency aid on top of the rescue contributions already underway, its foreign minister said.

A Macron aide declined on Saturday to set a target for the conference. Emergency aid was needed for reconstruction, food aid, medical equipment and schools and hospitals, the official said.

Representatives of Britain, the European Union, China, Russia, Egypt and Jordan are expected to join the conference, hosted by Macron from his summer retreat on the French Riviera. Israel and Iran will not take part, the Elysee Palace official said. ($1 = 0.8485 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Lough and Michel Rose Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
08:38aFrance's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon
RE
07:55aIndia to halt 101 military imports in push for defence self-reliance - minist..
RE
07:12aOil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writed..
RE
08/08WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08/08SUSAN RICE : Susan Rice Sells Netflix Holding -- WSJ
DJ
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/07SUSAN RICE : Susan Rice Sells Netflix Shares as Biden Eyes Her as Possible Runni..
DJ
08/07Germany and France quit WHO reform talks amid tension with Washington - sourc..
RE
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group