Iran nuclear deal at risk as U.N. council prepares to vote on arms embargo

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is
preparing to vote this week on a U.S. proposal to extend an arms
embargo on Iran, a move that some diplomats say is bound to fail
and put the fate of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world
powers further at risk.
A last-minute attempt by Britain, France and Germany to
broker a compromise with Russia and China on an arms embargo
extension appeared unsuccessful so far, diplomats said. Russia
and China, allies of Iran, have long-signaled opposition to the
U.S. measure.
The embargo is due to expire in October under a 2015 deal
among Iran, Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and the
United States that prevents Tehran from developing nuclear
weapons in return for sanctions relief.
Even though U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
quit the accord in 2018 - with Trump dubbing it "the worst deal
ever" - Washington has threatened to use a provision in the
agreement to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran if
the Security Council does not extend the arms embargo
indefinitely.
Renewed sanctions -- a move known as snapback -- would
likely kill the nuclear deal because Iran would lose a major
incentive for limiting its nuclear activities. Iran has already
breached parts of the nuclear deal in response to the U.S.
withdrawal from the pact and Washington's imposing strong
unilateral sanctions.
"This U.S. administration's goal is to terminate the Iran
nuclear deal," said a European diplomat, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook alluded to
the United States wanting to reimpose all U.N. sanctions when he
said last week, "We need to restore the U.N. Security Council
standard of no enrichment."
A snapback of U.N. sanctions would require Iran to suspend
all enrichment-related and reprocessing activities, including
research and development, and ban imports of anything that could
contribute to those activities or to the development of nuclear
weapon delivery systems.
It would reimpose the arms embargo, ban Iran from developing
ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and
reimpose targeted sanctions on dozens of individuals and
entities. States would also be urged to inspect shipments to and
from Iran and authorized to seize any banned cargo.
'ZERO CHANCE'
Richard Gowan, U.N. director for conflict prevention
advocacy body the International Crisis Group, said there was
"zero chance" the U.S. attempt to extend the arms embargo would
be adopted and that it was "a ploy to get to snapback."
The council is operating virtually so once a vote is called
the 15 members would have 24 hours to submit their decision and
the result would be announced at a public meeting, but diplomats
say there is little support for the current U.S. text.
The draft resolution needs at least nine votes in favor to
force Russia and China to use their vetoes, but some diplomats
question whether Washington can even secure those nine votes.
"Everyone at the U.N. understands that this resolution is
just the curtain-raiser for a much bigger fight over the Iranian
nuclear deal," said Gowan.
Washington argues it can trigger the sanctions because a
Security Council resolution enshrining the nuclear deal names it
as a participant. But the remaining parties to the agreement are
opposed to such a move, and diplomats say the United States
would face a tough, messy battle.
"It's highly likely ... a number of countries will be saying
they have no intention of implementing further sanctions, until
the U.N. Security Council decides whether or not snapback has
been carried out legally," said a senior council diplomat,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"I don't see how the council can decide that given the
divisions that will be within it," the diplomat said. "I don't
see any rush to re-establish sanctions regimes therefore around
the world."
