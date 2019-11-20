Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil dips on worries U.S.-China trade deal could slip to next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 08:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices retreated on Thursday as a spat over Hong Kong added to worries of a delay in any U.S.-China trade deal, after posting steep gains in the previous session on bullish U.S. crude inventory data.

The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has dominated the outlook for future oil demand, and trade experts have warned the completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slip into next year.

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.15 a barrel by 0138 GMT. The international benchmark rose 2.5% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $56.81 per barrel. U.S. crude closed up 3.4% in the previous session.

"The trade talks are driving prices. I think you can draw a straight line vector between the price of oil and sentiment around trade," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader. 

"I view the (U.S.-China) deal as massive. A trade deal would allow held-back business investment decisions to move forward and possibly turn around the faltering momentum in Indian oil import demand, which could soak up a large portion of the supply glut."

Among the latest trade row hurdles, China condemned a U.S. Senate bill aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he is inclined to raise tariffs on Chinese imports if a trade deal is not reached.

A big drawdown of crude stocks at the U.S. delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, however, propelled oil prices higher on Wednesday.

Crude stocks at the Cushing fell by 2.3 million barrels, while U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 15, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and OPEC have 'a common goal' of keeping the oil market balanced and predictable, and Moscow will continue cooperation under the global supply curbs deal.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Dec. 5 in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, including Russia, known as OPEC+.

By Koustav Samanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
08:52pOil dips on worries U.S.-China trade deal could slip to next year
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:05pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:08pLoonie hits six-week low as BoC's more dovish stance weighs
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:19aPutin says Russia will not finance energy projects from National Wealth Fund
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:20aALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak keeps mum on Russia's OPEC+ meeting stance
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group