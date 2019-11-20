Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices rise on Middle East tensions but trade tensions weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil edged higher on Wednesday as Iran-related tensions escalated but receding hopes for a quick solution to the U.S.-China trade war which has dented global growth dragged on prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded up 23 cents, or 0.42%, to $55.44 a barrel by 1225 GMT. Brent crude futures were at $61.23 a barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.53%.

The U.S. aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of the world's oil flows as leaders in Iran blamed days of protests over fuel price hikes on foreign enemies.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major attack on key Saudi energy plants which briefly crippled from the world's top oil exporter.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday claimed victory over protests which have left scores reported dead.

"These events contribute to a sense of increasing tensions in the Middle East and explain why we have an uptick in the oil price today," said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

"It's all part of a continuous row of incidents revolving around Saudi Arabia and Iran that have still not been resolved."

Meanwhile crude inventories in the United States rose by 6 million barrels last week to 445.9 million, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

"The API data ... showed U.S. inventories posted a rather robust increase last week, which if confirmed by the EIA report, could see oil prices continue to slide," said Edward Moya, an analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Official U.S. government inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1030 EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

U.S. crude demand has slowed during a protracted trade war with China. Hopes for an end to the dispute in the signing of a so-called Phase One agreement have dimmed amid disagreements over the removal of tariffs.

China on Wednesday also condemned legislation passed by the U.S. Senate aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid a crackdown on a pro-democracy protest movement.

"(The) fear here is still the trade talks with a lot of pessimism starting to filter through," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader. "If we don't get a significant roll-back on tariffs, that's quite negative."

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
07:57aOil prices rise on Middle East tensions but trade tensions weigh
RE
07:52aPutin says Russian oil output is up despite global deal curbs
RE
07:19aPutin says Russia will not finance energy projects from National Wealth Fund
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:20aALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak keeps mum on Russia's OPEC+ meeting stance
RE
04:57aOil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
RE
11/19Energy Down On Oil Oversupply Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/19Fears of Excess Supply Hurt Oil -- Update
DJ
11/19Oil Slides on Fears of Excess Supply
DJ
11/19SEB Says Suspect Customers in Swedish TV Show Were Already Known and Dealt Wi..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group