Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Philippines eyes clinical trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:11am EDT
Free COVID-19 swab testing in Manila

The Philippines plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May next year, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesman, made the announcement a day after Philippine scientists met with representatives of the vaccine developer, research facility Gamaleya, to discuss trials and information about the inoculation.

Russia on Tuesday became the world's first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, to be named "Sputnik V" in homage to the Soviet Union's launch of the world's first satellite.

But its decision to grant approval before completing trials has raised concerns among some experts, who fear it may be putting national prestige before safety.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told Reuters that all clinical trials would need to go through the regulatory process.

Phase three clinical trials in the Philippines are due to run from October to March 2021, after a panel of vaccine experts completes its review on Russia's phase one and two trials in September, Roque told a media briefing.

Duterte is keen to access a vaccine and in July made a plea to China to make the Philippines a priority if it develops one.

The president has pledged that the Philippines, which suffered its biggest economic contraction in nearly three decades, would be "back to normal" by December even as it has been reporting record numbers of daily coronavirus infections since July.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 143,000 people and killed 2,404 in the Philippines. A strict coronavirus lockdown recently reintroduced in and around the capital Manila is unlikely to be extended beyond August 18, the presidential spokesman said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Ed Davies)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
02:11aPhilippines eyes clinical trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October
RE
08/12Facebook and Other Tech Giants Gird for Chaotic Election
DJ
08/12Oil Demand Faces Bigger Coronavirus Shock Than Previously Thought -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
08/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Aug 12
DJ
08/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Aug 12
DJ
08/12Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writed..
RE
08/12LYNAS : Russia has $1.5 billion plan to dent China's rare earth dominance
RE
08/12Turkey's lira tumbles on worries of crisis as dollar firms
RE
08/12WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08/12Germany says Russian COVID-19 vaccine has not been sufficiently tested
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group