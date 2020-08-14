Political crisis sends Belarus bonds tumbling

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Belarus government bonds fell to
their lowest since at least May on Friday after days of
widespread protests at President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed
election win and as Europe signalled plans for stringent
sanctions.
A sixth day of selling in the last seven sent the country's
2030 dollar-denominated bonds down as much as 4.3 cents
and the rest of its bonds down between 1.5 and
2.5 cents , pricing showed.
It capped the worst few days for Belarus's markets in six
months and came as manoeuvring over Lukashenko's fate in
Brussels and in traditionally ally Moscow, intensified.
Germany's foreign minister told reporters after a meeting
with EU counterparts that sanctions would be imposed on
Belarusian officials responsible for cracking down on protests
triggered by the disputed election last Sunday.
The EU first imposed sanctions on Belarus in 2004. It
tightened them in 2011 over abuses of human rights and
democratic standards, including vote rigging.
Many were lifted after Lukashenko released political
prisoners in 2016. But an arms embargo remains, as do sanctions
on four people over the unresolved disappearances of two
opposition activists, a journalist and a businessman years ago.
Russia meanwhile said 32 Russian nationals who were detained
in Belarus and accused of being mercenaries had been returned.
Belarus arrested the men last month and said they sought to
destabilise the country prior to Sunday's presidential election.
Russia denies it uses mercenaries and has said the men were
travelling through Belarus on their way to other countries.
International investment funds were buying up newly issued
Belarus bonds as recently as June but Friday's ongoing selloff
has caused heavy losses.
"There is just no visibility on what happens with the
politics," said fund manager GAM's Richard Briggs, who does not
hold any of Belarus's bonds.
"It does look pretty grim," he added. "They (bond prices)
are not suggesting distress or default or anything like that,
but who knows what happens."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold and David
Evans)