Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Russia to push back deadline for $360 billion spending on national projects to 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker looks on at a construction site in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday supported a proposal to extend the deadline for a 25.7 trillion rouble ($363 billion) package of state spending, known as the national projects, by six years until 2030 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested Russia give itself more time to complete the 13 projects, strategic spending goals ranging from infrastructure to education and healthcare, in light of the economic slowdown brought about by COVID-19 and the resultant strain on state coffers.

The pandemic has dealt a serious setback to the projects, which formed the cornerstone of Putin's bid for re-election in 2018, including the key target of Russian GDP growth exceeding the global average by the time the spending reached its scheduled conclusion in 2024.

Russian GDP was forecast to grow by 3.1-3.2% in 2021-22.

"We have to work under tighter budget constraints," said Mishustin.

"The spread of the coronavirus and its consequences for the global economy and our country, on the one hand have spurred development in certain segments of the market, but on the other hand have created new limits, slowing economic growth and constricting consolidated budget revenues."

Mishustin said these changes must be taken into account when setting targets and suggested extending the deadline for Russia to achieve these national goals until 2030.

Putin, boosted by constitutional changes voted for by the electorate this month that would allow him to stay in power until 2036, on Monday ordered his administration to prepare draft decrees that would make the proposal a reality.

($1 = 70.7740 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
05:21aOil dips on surge in COVID-19 infections
RE
05:17aRussia to push back deadline for $360 billion spending on national projects t..
RE
03:57aTAKE FIVE : A bull with underlying health conditions
RE
03:15aSaudi Aramco cuts August heavier crude supply for Asian refiners - sources
RE
03:01aIndia's Glenmark cuts price of COVID-19 drug favipiravir version to $1/tablet
RE
02:59aSaudi Aramco cuts August heavier crude supply for Asian refiners -sources
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
01:38aOil dips on surge in COVID-19 infections
RE
07/12Iran and China Angle for Broad Partnership to Offset U.S. Pressure
DJ
07/12Libya's NOC accuses UAE of being behind oil blockade
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group