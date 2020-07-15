U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on individuals, entities tied to Putin ally

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States on
Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities it said
enabled a blacklisted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin
to evade U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a
statement.
The Treasury targeted three individuals and five entities,
including those located in Sudan, Hong Kong and Thailand, that
it said are linked to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian catering
tycoon indicted by U.S. special prosecutor Robert Mueller as the
backer of an alleged Russian effort to sway elections in the
United States with covert social media campaigns.
The Treasury accused the blacklisted targets of helping
further Prigozhin's global operations and attempting to suppress
and discredit protesters seeking democratic reforms in Sudan, as
well as helping the businessman evade U.S. sanctions.
"Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his network are exploiting Sudan's
natural resources for personal gain and spreading malign
influence around the globe," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
said in the statement.
Washington has previously imposed sanctions on Prigozhin,
including in connection to Russia's occupation of Crimea and in
connection to attempted 2018 and 2016 U.S. election
interference.
Wednesday's action freezes U.S. assets of those blacklisted
and generally prohibits Americans from dealing with them.
Those hit with sanctions include Russia-based M Invest,
controlled or owned by Prigozhin, which the Treasury said served
as a cover for a designated Russian Ministry of Defense proxy
force and was responsible for developing plans for former
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to suppress protesters seeking
democratic reforms.
Also blacklisted are M Invest subsidiary Meroe Gold, M
Invest's Director General Andrei Mandel and Mikhail Potepkin,
the regional director based in Sudan for both companies.
The Treasury also targeted Thailand and Hong Kong-based
entities Shine Dragon Group Limited, Shen Yang Jing Cheng
Machinery Imp&Exp. Co. and Zhe Jiang Jiayi Small Commodities
Trade Company Limited, accusing them of having facilitated over
100 transactions exceeding $7.5 million that were sent in the
interest of Prigozhin between 2018 and 2019.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Additional reporting by Makini
Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)