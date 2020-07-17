U.S. opens probe of phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco, Russia

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Friday it had opened an investigation into whether
producers of phosphate fertilizers in Morocco and Russia are
receiving unfair subsidies.
Last year, imports of phosphate fertilizers from Morocco
were valued at about $729 million and from Russia at about $299
million, the department said in a statement.
U.S.-based Mosaic Co filed the petitions.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will conduct
its own investigation into whether American industry is being
harmed by the fertilizer imports. The ITC will make its
preliminary findings by Aug. 10, the department said.
If the ITC issues a preliminarily finding that the imports
are hurting U.S. industry, then the Commerce Department's
investigations will continue. The department said its initial
findings are scheduled for Sept. 21.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Richard Chang)